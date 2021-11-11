The Collin County Homeless Coalition (CCHC), an organization committed to serving families and individuals in Collin County who are experiencing homelessness and/or crisis, is hosting their annual Summit on Homelessness and Sustainability on November 17 at Collin College Plano Campus.

The summit is an excellent educational and networking event that informs the public about the existence, needs, challenges and resources for homelessness in our community.

During the course of the event, attendees will hear from guests who are committed to the same goals as the Collin County Homeless Coalition and demonstrate that effort and commitment make the difference in people’s lives. Another large part of the event is the sharing of success stories that can definitely be replicated in Collin County, and the Collin County Homeless Coalition is committed to using its energy, resources and partnerships to continue making a substantial difference for the benefit of all.

“We are excited that this year’s Summit will include an Interactive Poverty Simulation that is certain to provide a much closer look into what it feels like to experience homeslessness,” says LaShon Ross of the Collin County Homeless Coalition.

As part of Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week (November 13 – 21), the Collin County Homeless Coalition will also be working with member cities to receive Proclamations from the Cities of Allen, Frisco, Plano, McKinney and Wylie as a show of commitment to education, prevention and eradication of chronic homelessness in Collin County.

​Summit on Homelessness and Sustainability

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, 8:00 am – 4 p.m.

Collin College Plano Campus

Conference Center, 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

This is a free event.

Click here to register.

About the Collin County Homeless Coalition

The Collin County Homeless Coalition (CCHC) is made up of leaders from the diverse community of Collin County. These leaders and organizations are committed to serving families and individuals in Collin County who are experiencing homelessness and/or crisis.

Non-profit service providers, ISDs and Collin College, city government and elected leaders, health care agencies, businesses and corporations, faith groups and churches, community organizations, and individuals make up the membership of those “working together to provide solutions to homelessness in Collin County”.

The Collin County Homeless Coalition Mission:

Increase Awareness of Homelessness Coordinate Advocacy for the Homeless Issue Facilitate Information Empower Collaborative Programs and Services

Find out more at collinhomeless.wixsite.com/cchc