Medical City Frisco has opened a new heartburn and reflux center, making it the only one of its kind in Collin and Dallas counties.

The Heartburn & Reflux Center offers minimally invasive robotic and laparoscopic treatment options for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and esophageal disorders including transoral incisionless fundoplication, or TIF. TIF is an endoscopic procedure that rebuilds the anti-reflux valve and restores the body’s natural protection against reflux without requiring abdominal incisions.

“The Heartburn & Reflux Center at Medical City Frisco offers a comprehensive program to diagnose and treat esophageal and stomach issues for the many people in our community struggling with GERD-related symptoms,” said Medical City Frisco CEO Patrick Rohan in a statement. “This advanced resource is another reason Medical City Frisco is the destination of choice for healthcare excellence in Frisco.”

At the Heartburn & Reflux center, patients can work with a reflux coordinator who will guide them through diagnostic testing and create individualized treatment plans to help them live more optimally with GERD and reflux issues.

Medical City Frisco maintains an A-rating for safety by the Leapfrog Group and a Magnet recognition for nursing excellence. They also have a silver LEED certification or environmental and energy efficiency.

In addition to their Heartburn & Reflux center, Medical City Frisco was recently designated as a Level III Trauma Center.

