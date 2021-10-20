Around here, we may not be able to rely on the fall weather arriving as early as we’d like, but there are other things we can count on this time of year. First, everything will be offered in a “limited time” pumpkin spice flavor. Everything.

The second things we can count on? We’ll see a lot more pink than usual. It will be worn by athletes and students, women and men. You’ll see it on groceries and storefronts. You’ll find it in magazines and on websites. Why? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to give a very important cause a really big moment in the spotlight.

Conversations about breast cancer, however, should be happening year round. And never more than now, with preventative healthcare taking a devastating hit due to the pandemic.

With more than 36,000 missed breast cancer screenings in 2020 due to COVID, Cancer Support Community North Texas (CSCNT), the leading nonprofit providing free emotional and social support to cancer patients and their families, will offer a live, breast cancer nurse navigator-led webinar titled “Everything Women Should Know About Breast Cancer” along with a virtual screening how-to on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 12 pm in hopes of spurring on more breast cancer screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October).

The Collin County Clubhouse of CSCNT will host Karen Bryant, RN, CN-BN of Texas Health Presby, for this “live” discussion via Zoom (to FB Live) about the basics of breast cancer, including risks, screening, genetics, and risk reduction.

According to the studies – all revealing similar data – cancer screenings of the breast, colon, and cervix were down between 86-94% in March 2020 and screenings still remained 29-35% lower than pre-COVID levels by June 2020. Another more recent study (Oct. 2020) found that an estimated 22 million people had missed or cancelled their cancer screening appointments due to COVID-19 concerns.

The program will be provided at no cost, attendees must just register HERE to attend.

Who should attend? Cyndy Cervantes, Program Director for CSCNT, says anyone with breasts should make plans to attend this free workshop. She explains, “This discussion is meant to be educational, providing awareness about the need for regular mammograms and reduction of breast cancer risks. We’ll encourage women to hold themselves and one another accountable for their regular screenings.”

She adds that access to mammography shouldn’t be an issue. “After a certain age, mammograms are free to women with most insurance policies,” says Cyndy. “For those who don’t have insurance, there are many places to get them for free. We can help you find those resources.”

CSCNT has three clubhouse locations – in Dallas, Collin and Tarrant Counties – and offers a wide range of emotional support and nutritional, exercise and educational activities both in-person and online.

For more information, people should visit www.cancersupporttexas.org or call each clubhouse directly:

Collin County Clubhouse – 972-981-7020

Tarrant County Clubhouse – 682-212-5400

Dallas County Clubhouse – 214-345-8230

About Cancer Support Community North Texas

Cancer Support Community North Texas (CSCNT) is affiliated with national Cancer Support Community, the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide and is dedicated to helping ensure no one faces cancer alone.

Completely free of charge, CSCNT is a place where people with cancer as well as their families and friends are learning to live with cancer and thrive beyond it through education, psychological support, networking, children’s programs, workshops and other cancer-centered resources.

For more information, visit CancerSupportTexas.org.