Fall weather is here! Get immersed in the cooler temperatures at music, art, and wine and beer festivals this weekend. There are plenty of outdoor activities to do this weekend for your family to enjoy.

The McKinney Wine and Music Festival is a fun thing to do this weekend with your pals!

McKinney Wine and Music Festival

Saturday, October 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, October 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Come enjoy two days filled with live music and great wine! Sip on wine from 30 award winning wineries while you sit by the two stages. There will be a grape stomping competition, local businesses to shop from, and delicious food as well. Buy your tickets now here before they sell out!

Towne Lake Recreation Area | 1405 Wilson Creek Pkwy., McKinney

The Best Little Brewfest is back! This is one of those things to do this weekend that will be unforgettable! | Courtesy of the Old Town Lewisville Facebook page.

Best Little Brewfest

Saturday, October 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Calling all beer lovers to this 100% charity beer festival! There will be over 70 craft breweries from around the world to sample from, as well as some wines and ciders. Shop from vendors, eat from gourmet food trucks, and listen to live music while you enjoy the cooler fall weather! Get tickets here.

Old Town Lewisville | 151 W. Church St., Lewisville

Don’t miss the Plano Music and Arts Festival!

Plano Music and Arts Festival

From Saturday, October 16 at 11 a.m. to Sunday, October 17 at 9 p.m.

See art displays, a classic car show, and more while you listen to the numerous performers at the Plano Music and Arts Festival! The Taste of Texas Food Garden will have delicious food and cold beers for you to enjoy as well. For the lineup and tickets, click here.

Amphitheater at Oak Point Park | 2801 East Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano

What better thing to do this weekend than immersive yourself in timeless art? Do it at Immersive Van Gogh in Dallas!

Immersive Van Gogh

Available all weekend

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work. For more information and tickets, click here.

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

Autumn at the Arboretum is the perfect thing to do this weekend now that it actually feels like fall!

Autumn at the Arboretum

Available all weekend

Celebrate autumn at the Southwest’s favorite fall festival! There will be over 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, squash, and more all across the garden. The nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village will have 20-foot-tall pumpkin houses, insect topiaries, and a maze. Don’t miss out on Collin County’s favorite autumn activity!

The Dallas Arboretum | 8535 Garland Rd., Dallas

More Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

(We’ve compiled some fun Collin County farmers markets here!)

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.