Raise your hand if you’re cravin’ some Cajun food!

We’ll tell you where to find it in Collin County, but first things first. If you’re not from Louisiana, you need to know a few things. After all, you don’t want to embarrass yourself.

Mudbugs is just a cute way of referring to crawfish.

Crawfish, crayfish, and crawdads are basically the same creature.

Gumbo is not a soup.

Cajun food is not always spicy, but it always has spice.

A Turducken is a turkey that is stuffed with a duck which is stuffed with a chicken.

Now that we’ve established all of that, let’s make sure you can pronounce the lingo:

Andouille (AHN-DOO-EE)

Boudin (BOO-DAN)

Beignet (BIN-YAY)

Bayou (BY-YOU or BY-YO

Etouffee (EH-TOO-FAY)

Jambalaya (JUM-BUH-LIE-UH)

Roux (ROO)

Okay, now you’re ready to head to one of these local Louisiana-inspired joints:

A platter from Mudbugs Bar and Grill, a favorite Cajun food spot in Frisco! | Courtesy of Mudbugs’ Facebook page

Cajun food in Collin #1: Mudbugs Bar and Grill

8075 FM 423, Suite 120, Frisco, TX

When owners Dawn and Hoyt moved to Frisco, they quickly realized that there were a large number of Louisiana natives living in the area that were hungry for more than just crawfish. They decided to bring a taste of their Louisiana roots to Frisco and opened up Mudbugs Bar and Grill in 2019. The robust menu offers just about any Cajun-inspired dish you can imagine. Create your own platter of mouthwatering seafood and sides, try a Snow Crab Boil, or get a little crazy with some Gator Bites. On Sunday, stop by for the Cajun Brunch!

“Certified Louisiana, Certified Cajun.” Chris’s Specialty Foods is considered one the nation’s premier provider of smoked and cured meat products. | Courtesy of Chris’s Specialty Foods’ Facebook page.

Cajun food in Collin #2: Chris’s Specialty Foods

6363 Dallas Parkway, Suite 110, Frisco, TX

Pulling from their Cajun roots and recipes, Chris’s Specialty Foods prides themselves on being “Certified Louisiana, Certified Cajun.” This provider of pre-prepared meals and sides is considered one the nation’s premier provider of sausages, turducken, deboned chickens, stuffed pork chops, smoked and cured products. Here’s the best part — their only location outside of Louisiana is, guess where? Frisco, Texas! This is the place to order your Thanksgiving turkey, your Mardi Gras party platters, and that crawfish etouffee you’ve been craving.

The Blackened Andouille Sausage and Shrimp Mac & Cheese from Dodie’s. | Courtesy of Dodie’s Cajun Allen’s Facebook page.

Cajun food in Collin #3: Dodie’s Cajun – Allen

190 E. Stacy Rd. Suite 1320, Allen, TX

Whether you’re craving fried green tomatoes or boiled Alaskan King Crab, Dodie’s Cajun is cooking up your favorite N’Awlins dishes seven days a week. They have the fun fried stuff as well as the more refined seafood entrees, and of course, oysters on the half shell. Stop by for Sunday Brunch, or stay super late on Fridays and Saturdays when the bar is open until 2:00 am. They have a variety of dishes across several unique menus, and you can order online if you’d like to enjoy it from home.

Gumbo Bowl at Bongo Beaux’s in Celina, Texas

Cajun food in Collin #4: Bongo Beaux

218 W. Walnut Street, Celina, TX

Located in the heart of historic downtown Celina, Texas, Bongo Beaux’s Bourre Palace and Cajun Kitchen was created to celebrate the unique culture of Louisiana. They’re serving up the perfect mix of traditional Cajun Creole and down-home Acadian dishes, and they’re doing it with a lot of eclectic flair and personality. Chef de Cuisine Matt Elgiar, a native of Louisiana, uses generations of passed down family recipes and adds his own personal touch to round out the menu. Try a classic like jambalaya or red beans and rice, or have some fun with the crab queso or Cajun pasta.

The Green Gator in Frisco is an incredibly fun Cajun food spot! | Courtesy of The Green Gator’s Facebook page

Cajun food in Collin #5: The Green Gator

5566 Main Street, Suite 110, Frisco, TX

Located by Toyota Stadium in Frisco, The Green Gator serves homemade crafted Cajun foods and the freshest seafood available, with half the menu being American food for your friends who can’t handle the spice. The neighborhood restaurant and sports bar is a great spot to watch your team play on one of the many HD TV’s or the huge wall TV HD screen. They have a great patio, live music, and brunch on the weekends. Try the jumbo Gulf peel and eat shrimp, the fried seafood boat sampler, or the blackened redfish.

Shrimp Po’Boys at Half Shells Oyster Bar and Grill. | Courtesy of the Half Shells – Legacy Facebook page.

Cajun food in Collin #6: Half Shells Oyster Bar and Grill

5800 Legacy Drive, Suite C-2, Plano, TX

This cozy neighborhood seafood joint is reminiscent of those little joints you wander into in New Orleans when you’re looking for some cold beer, crawfish, and air conditioning. Half Shells Oyster Bar and Grill at The Shops at Legacy has all of your favorite Cajun dishes, plus other savory seafood dishes for those not inclined to have their fish blackened or boiled. This is a great place to get a hearty bowl of gumbo, or obviously, oysters on the half shell (hence the name). Sit at the bar or choose a table; order from the menu or select one of the chalkboard’s daily specials.

Does it get any more Cajun than this incredible array from Storming Crab? | Courtesy of Storming Crab’s Facebook page.

Cajun food in Collin #7: Storming Crab

2050 W University Dr., Suite 700, McKinney, TX

Bringing all the Cajun flavors from Louisiana, Storming Crab serves casual seafood and hand-crafted cocktails in a beachy, fun atmosphere. Crawfish can be ordered by the pound, half pound or as part of Storming Crab’s signature dinner combos. You’ll also find crab legs, claws, corn, potatoes, shrimp, oysters…all of your favorite Louisiana-inspired feasts. Don’t worry, they’ll give you a bib if you need one.

This gumbo… er, GUMBEAUX from Razzoo’s is indescribably gorgeous! | Courtesy of the Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe – McKinney Facebook page

Cajun food in Collin #8: Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

3270 S Central Expy, McKinney, TX

Here, they spell it GUMBEAUX, and that’s fine with us, because Razzoo’s proved long ago they understand the flavors and culture of Cajun cuisine. You’ll find their family-friendly restaurant all over Texas, with the closest location in McKinney. Start your meal with some Cajun fondue or crispy fried gator tail, and then head into the sea of selections they’ve perfected over the years such as crawfish tails with etouffee and dirty rice.

Crawfish, crayfish, crawdads, mudbugs… whatever you call ’em, we love ’em. | Courtesy of Fishmonger’s Seafood Restaurant page on Facebook.

Cajun food in Collin #9: Fishmonger’s

2301 N Central Expy Ste 195 Plano, TX

Established in Plano in 1981, Fishmonger’s has earned the loyalty of many locals over the years. This casual spot for fresh seafood, po boys, and Cajun cuisine will appeal to those who like the spice and those who’d rather keep their seafood simple. One of the restaurant’s signature dishes is the Pontchartrain. Named after a lake near New Orleans, the dish features Mesquite grilled or blackened tilapia topped with sauteed shrimp, crabmeat, scallions and mushrooms. You’ll also find shrimp and andouille pasta, peel and eat shrimp, and other Cajun favorites on the menu. Finish up with some New Orleans-style beignets.