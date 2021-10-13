A WalletHub named one city in Texas as the top safest city in the state, and among the top 20 safest cities in the country: our very own city of Plano.

Plano ranked at #16 on the website’s annual ranking of the safest cities in America this year. The WalletHub study compared more than 180 cities to find out where Americans felt most secure, spanning 44 key factors including financial safety, community safety and health safety.

View of Downtown Plano. | David Downs

Now-mayor John Muns had credited supporting local first responders with the resources they need as a factor in Plano’s continued reputation as one of the safest cities in the country, and the safest in Texas.

“I believe Plano has been awarded one of the safest cities in America because we have made it a priority to make sure the first responders have the resources to be successful,” Muns said during his candidacy. “We need to continue to provide resources to our first responders for development, training and education to make sure they have what they need to be responsive to all of our residents to keep us safe and secure.”

(Read the rest of the interview here.)