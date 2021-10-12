What: Beware! of the Square

When: October 23rd, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Historic Downtown Square in Celina

Admission: Free!

www.lifeincelinatx.com/beware

Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued a proclamation naming Celina the Halloween Capital of North Texas.

Citing the Beware! of the Square event held annually on Celina’s historic downtown square, along with the community and school district activities building up to the event, the proclamation states that Celina has “created a popular Halloween tradition that is beloved by young and old alike.”

Beware! of the Square in Celina is probably the coolest Halloween celebration you’ll find in North Texas. | Photo courtesy of Life in Celina TX on Facebook.

“Transforming their historic downtown square into a Halloween showcase, the City of Celina has created one of the greatest annual Fall celebrations in the region,” said Judge Hill. “I commend the City staff and the Celina community for making this a fantastic and safe event for families from throughout North Texas, and I was honored to name Celina the Halloween Capital of North Texas.”

Hear ye, hear ye! Celina is officially the Halloween capital of North Texas! Judge Chris Hill said so.

The City of Celina is hosting its annual BEWARE! of the Square event, October 23rd, on the historic downtown square in Celina. The event will begin on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 and conclude by 9:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

Given its fresh title as the Halloween Capital of North Texas, City officials expect this event to be the biggest and best Halloween celebration in North Texas.

Everyone gets in on the Halloween fun for Beware! of the Square in Celina… and we mean everyone! | Photo courtesy of Life in Celina TX on Facebook.

Along with trick or treating for the kids (until the candy runs out), there will be a kids’ zone with bounce houses, games, and other fun. The movie Hocus Pocus will be playing on the outdoor screen. Guests can participate in pumpkin painting, have their picture taken in a creepy cemetery, or participate at a chalk my car station.

Trick or treat! Spend Halloween in Celina this year. | Photo courtesy of Life in Celina TX on Facebook.

For a minimal fee, attendees can go through a haunted house, spend a few minutes at the psychic pavilion, or maneuver their way through an escape room.

One of the yummy food vendors at Celina’s Halloween celebration, Beware! of the Square. | Photo courtesy of Life in Celina TX on Facebook.

Local favorite food and drink vendors will be located throughout the event.

In keeping with tradition, the Celina Fire Department will cap the evening with their “Thriller” flash mob-type dance.

Is it really Halloween if you don’t dance to “Thriller” at least once? | Photo courtesy of Life in Celina TX on Facebook.

“It’s one thing to be designated as the Halloween Capital of North Texas, but it’s another thing to live up to that designation,” said Celina City Manager Jason Laumer. “I think our residents and guests from around North Texas will quickly see why Celina is a Halloween destination, as our entire historic downtown square becomes a haunted spectacular for this exciting annual event.”

Beware! of the Square is the most fun you and your family will have at a Halloween celebration in North Texas! | Photo courtesy of Life in Celina TX on Facebook.

Free shuttles will allow for parking at Celina High School (3455 N. Preston Road) and Brookshire’s (675 E. Sunset Boulevard at Preston Road). The first 500 kids will receive a free trick or treat bag at the event entrance nearest the shuttle arrival.

Some highlights from last year’s Beware!on the Square celebration in Celina, TX.

For a full calendar of events, or to learn more about life in Celina, visit www.lifeincelinatx.com.