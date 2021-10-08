Meet Satish Gupta, Founder of SB International Inc / Gupta Capital Group and Business Council for the Arts 2021 Obelisk Award Honoree for Arts Philanthropy.

Over 40 years ago, Mr. Gupta while at University of Dallas as a student, founded SB International, Inc., a company which has now grown as a part of a group companies having group turnover of over $1 billion in revenue, and is one of the largest manufacturers, processors, and distributors of oil and gas pipes in North America.

SB International, Inc. was listed in the Dallas Business Journal as one of the 100 fastest growing private companies in the Dallas Metroplex area for three consecutive years.

In addition to being a very successful businessman, Satish Gupta strongly believes in giving back to the community and has said that this is his passion. He has been a leading philanthropist in Dallas area for more than twenty years.

Satish Gupta was born in India and completed his bachelor’s degree in Economics from Loyola College in Chennai in 1979. He came to the United States to complete his MBA, which he earned in 1981 at UD-COB. In 2013, Satish graduated from the esteemed OPM executive education program at Harvard Business School.

Mr. Gupta is a dedicated advocate of promoting and preserving Indian culture in the United States. He is a man of vision and action, organizing and managing the DFW Indian Cultural Society.

Since 2006, Diwali Mela (Festival of Lights) has been DFW ICS’ annual, signature event. It is held at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park and draws 30-40,000 people each year. The festival is a true example of unity in diversity, where people come from far and wide to enjoy and learn about a new culture from a distant land.

His efforts are not limited to those mentioned above as he strongly supports additional arts and cultural events in Dallas. Those include ThinkIndia Foundation, Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Symphony, and many more.

In addition to cultural contributions, he founded the Gupta Agarwal Charitable Foundation in 2007 to actively support education, public health, medical research, and cultural awareness.

Recently, he made a major contribution to the Baylor Scott and White Heart hospital in Plano for research purpose as well as an incredibly generous donation to establish a 50,000 sq ft business school at The University of Dallas, The Satish and Yasmin Gupta College of Business.

Mr. Gupta has received many recognitions for his humanitarian service and leadership. Those include Ernst and Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Dallas Business Journal’s Minority Business Leader Award, AACSB’s Influential Leaders Award, US India Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Community Service Award, KERA’s CEO program, and many more.

Business Council for the Arts is thrilled that ThinkIndia Foundation nominated Mr. Gupta for a 2021 Obelisk Award and cannot wait to honor him alongside the eleven other deserving honorees.

According to Obelisk Award chairs, Philip and Rebecca Silvestri: “Satish’s brilliance in business is matched by his depth of thought and generosity toward the cultural arts, particularly the arts of India.”

The Obelisk Award honors businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, for their extraordinary support of arts and culture in North Texas.

