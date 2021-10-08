Plano boasts over 350 restaurants and eateries. These are the best patios in Plano. This list totals more than 60 Plano restaurants with patios of different sizes and styles to suit all occasions.

Whether your headed out on a date night, brunch with the girls, or a family dinner, within this list of Plano restaurants with fabulous patios, you’ll find something that’ll meet your needs. Seriously, these are the best patios in Plano. And, if we’ve missed one that you love, please email us at contribute@localprofile.com and let us know your top pick for the best patios in Plano.

The 50+ Best Patios in Plano

Here we go … keep scrolling for Plano’s best patios.

Ebb and Flow at The Shops at Legacy has one of the best Plano patios | Image courtesy of Ebb and Flow on Facebook

Ebb and Flow Legacy, The Shops at Legacy

If the patio at Ebb and Flow is not the best patio in Plano, it is for sure the prettiest. With pink and white flowers cascading from the canopy overhead there is no place more picture perfect to enjoy, dinner, lunch, brunch or cocktails.

7300 Lone Star Dr Ste C-125 Plano | (972) 483-2266

There’s an umbrella canopy at Italian Village Plano at The Shops at Legacy, Plano | Image courtesy of Italian Village Plano on Instagram

Italian Village Plano, The Shops at Legacy

How cute is the umbrella canopy at Italian Village Plano? Great for shade and a beautiful photo opportunity too. Italian Village Plano serves authentic Italian cuisines makes everything from scratch in small batches all day every day.

5840 Legacy Circle Ste.D100 Plano | (469) 298-3311

The patio at Katy Trail | By Cori Baker

Katy Trail Ice House Outpost, Preston Park Village

Want to spend your Saturday under shady trees in a colorful lawn chair, your dog lounging at your side? You aren’t alone. Katy Trail Ice House Outpost’s Austin-style beer garden is sheltered from Park Boulevard by tall shrubs, creating a buzzing patio exclusively built for listening to live music, eating loaded queso and drinking Summer Beer (Blue Moon, Deep Eddy Lemon, lemonade and angel dust, probably). Trust us, it rocks.

4700 W. Park Blvd., Plano | 972.599.9000

The Whiskey Cake at Whiskey Cake | Photo by Cori Baker

Whiskey Cake, West Plano

Whiskey Cake has some of the best food around, and with summer heat on the way, the outdoor fire pit is off and the fans are on. Cloaked in shade, Whiskey Cake is the perfect place for something guava and rum-infused with a dash of honey, topped with a hibiscus flower. A true farm-to-table concept, a restaurant doesn’t get more seasonal than Whiskey Cake.

3601 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | 972.993.2253

Squash Blossom Pizza, Sixty Vines, Plano | Courtesy of Brandon Hurd

Sixty Vines, West Plano

If it’s California you’re craving, Sixty Vines, located next door to Whiskey Cake, has a sinfully gorgeous patio as well as a greenhouse. Sixty Vines is a restaurant and wine bar with wine served at its best thanks to a state-of-the-art free-flow tap system. Enjoy fresh and healthy food such as crispy zucchini, and a phenomenal brunch menu.

3701 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | 469.620.8463

The patio at Rusty Taco | By Cori Baker

Rusty Taco (“R Taco”), Central Plano

Ice-cold beer, no-frills street tacos garnished with lime—Rusty Taco’s relaxed atmosphere and taco obsession make for an awesome snack at a low, low price. There are 13 handmade street tacos, not including breakfast tacos which, by the way, are served all day. The margaritas are made with “fresh lime, cheap tequila and lots of it” and from the fried chicken taco to the roasted pork, it’s hard to resist ordering all 13.

8000 Coit Rd., Plano | 972.244.4047

The Boardwalk at Granite Park has some of the best patios in Plano

The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano

The Boardwalk at Granite Park offers a traditionally land-locked city something fresh: waterfront dining. The Boardwalk at Granite Park currently has XX restaurants, all of which have fabulous patios.

The Plano restaurants you’ll find at The Boardwalk are:

Suburban Yacht Club (just opened!)

Blue Mesa Grill

Union Bear Brewing Co.

The Biscuit Bar

Golden Boy Coffee & Wine Bar

Fork & Fire

Edith’s French Bistro

Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

5880 State Hwy 121, Plano | boardwalkgranitepark.com

Enjoy pizza with a view at Urban Crust, Downtown Plano | Image courtesy of Urban Crust on Facebook

Urban Crust, Downtown Plano

Downtown Plano looks its best when viewed from above. At sunset, Urban Crust’s sleek rooftop bar, 32 Degrees, is the the best place to sample draft beers poured at a temperature of—you guessed it—32 degrees. DJs spin on the roof on Friday and Saturday nights, but on Wednesday, stop in for an Urban Amore pizza with fig preserves, prosciutto di Parma, goat cheese and arugula, and it will arrive accompanied with smooth Italian jazz.

1006 E. 15th Street, Plano | (972) 509-1400

Legacy West in Plano is home to some of the best patios in Plano

Legacy West, Plano

Every single one of Legacy West’s restaurants comes complete with a patio, from Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Shake Shack and True Food Kitchen to Mesero, North Italia, Sprinkles and Earls Kitchen + Bar. There’s even a stunning $4 million dancing fountain.

In total there are 19+ restaurants (including Starbucks, Sprinkles, Amorino and Legacy Hall) with patios at Legacy West. Of all of these, our top picks for the best patios at Legacy West are:

Haywire

Tommy Bahama

Taverna

Bulla Gastrobar

Earl’s Kitchen & Bar

Mesero

North Italia

True Food Kitchen

5908 Headquarters Drive, Plano | legacywest.com

The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West is so large it doubles as a music and entertainment venue

Legacy Hall at Legacy West, Plano

While technically Legacy Food Hall (Legacy Hall) is part of Legacy West, it’s so epic it deserves its own listing. At Legacy Hall you’ll find over 25 different food and drink options to choose from, plus the outside area, The Box Garden, is Collin County’s largest patio space which also doubles as a music and entertainment venue.

7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano | legacyfoodhall.com

The patio at Mignon at Lakeside Market in Plano has a beautiful lake view | Photo courtesy of Mignon on Facebook

Lakeside Market, West Plano

Lakeside Market has three intimate and date-worthy patios in one: Mi Cocina; Mignon, one of the most charming little French bistros you’ll ever see; and Taverna Rossa, home of truly epic pizza and beer. At all three, shade and fans keep the tables blessedly breezy. Occasionally, unintimidated ducks waddle through, nipping at dropped chips. And no one can resist the siren song of Mi Cocina’s Mambo Taxi on a hot Texas day.

Mezze at Cafe Istanbul, Plano | By Cori Baker

Café Istanbul, The Shops at Legacy

The Shops at Legacy has a multitude of lighted and cocktail’d patios ideal for a warm June evening. But only one has belly dancing. Café Istanbul offers true Turkish cuisine, everything from tea to lamb shank, with classic checkered chairs and roses blooming up the stone-and-wood fence. A large old tree is the centerpiece of this quiet garden where it’s easy to enjoy a night of fine dining and people watching.

7300 Lone Star Dr Ste 160 C Plano | (972) 398-2020

Señor Locos Tex Mex Ice House, East Plano

Gloriously noisy night and day, Señor Locos Tex Mex Ice House is a hidden gem with some of Plano’s best margaritas—frozen or on the rocks—and ultimate Mexican comfort food. Eye-popping chairs sit under Corona and Modelo umbrellas, a natural haven on Margarita Wednesday—20 ounce margs are only $4.

701 W Parker Rd, Plano | (214) 501-4258

The patio at Bavarian Grill, Plano

Bavarian Grill, Plano

Wiener schnitzels, wursts, sauerkraut, spaetzle, apple strudel, beer—it all tastes better outdoors. Cozy and old-world, Bavarian Grill is at its best in the Biergarten, a colorful, shaded porch straight out of the German countryside. The staff dresses to the nines in lederhosen and you can drink in some German culture. And German beer.

221 W Parker Rd, Ste 527, Plano | (972) 881-0705

Cru Food and Wine Bar at The Shops at Legacy Plano has a great patio!

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, Plano

Under signature purple umbrellas, CRÚ’s elegant combination of New American fare and fine wine makes it an enchanting date spot. Whether it’s Champagne Thursday, Happy Hour or Pizza Monday (buy a bottle of wine and the pizza comes with it), CRÚ has your back, providing luxury by the bottle or by the flight.



7201 Bishop Rd, Ste E2 Plano | (972) 312-9463

Rodeo Goat in Plano has a large rustic patio and great burgers! | Image courtesy of Rodeo Goat on Facebook

Rodeo Goat, East Plano

Rodeo Goat offers guests a variety of interestingly named and uniquely crafted burgers like their famous Terlingua burger, which contains a patty topped with havarti, chili, onion, corn chips, and garlic herb mayo. Guests can also choose from a variety of beers on tap, including local favorites from Four Corners Brewery, Rahr & Sons, and more.

641 Powell Lane, Plano | (214) 741-4628 | rodeogoat.com

Even more Plano restaurants with nice patios

Meso Maya

4800 W. Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 | 972.372.4473

Flying Fish

649 Powell Lane, Plano | (469) 616-1234

Love and War in Texas

601 E Plano Pkwy, Plano | (972) 422-6201

Mexican Sugar

7501 Lone Star Dr, Ste B150, Plano | (972) 943-0984

Mi Dia From Scratch – Plano

3310 Dallas Pkwy, Ste 105, Plano | (972) 403-7474

Lazy Dog – Plano

8401 Preston Rd, Plano | (469) 609-1570

Bottle Rockets

5800 Legacy Dr. C-11, Plano | (469) 899-8855

Turkish Cafe & Lounge

8412 Preston Rd #450 & #332, Plano | 214-763-7181

The Fillmore Pub

1004 E. 15th Street, Plano | (972) 423-2400

Breadwinners Cafe & Bakery – Plano

4021 Preston Rd., Plano | 972-312-9300

Holy Grail Pub

8240 Preston Road #150, Plano | (972) 377-6633

Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar

4901 W Park Blvd Suite 521, Plano | (972) 372-0782

Blue Goose Cantina

4757 W Park Blvd, Plano | (972) 596-8882

Urban Rio

1000 14th St, Ste 100, Plano | (972) 422-4466

Bonnie Ruth’s Plano

2432 Preston Rd. Ste 340A, Plano | (972) 212-4339

Princi Italia Plano

3300 Dallas Pkwy, Ste 120, Plano | (972) 378-9463