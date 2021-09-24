Where
101 S. Ballard Ave, Wylie, TX 75098
When
October 2, 2021: 11:30 am to 2 pm
Admission
$15 for an all-you-can-eat ticket, available in advance at discoverwylie.com
Wylie’s charming Historic Downtown has been a central market and gathering place since 1887. Neighbors say hello, merchants know their customers by name, and community gatherings are always on the calendar.
Whether it’s bluegrass music, a chili cook-off, or an arts fair, this community loves to come together to celebrate their small town roots and most often, it happens on Ballard Avenue at Olde City Park.
This season, they’re coming together for a good old fashioned backyard barbecue, where it’s acceptable to eat with your fingers and licking them afterward is encouraged!
Sponsored by the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and the City of Wylie, the first-ever BBQ on Ballard event on October 2 will feature up to twenty-five pitmasters for a best-tasting, BBQ contest.
Come hungry to BBQ on Ballard from 11:30 am to 2 pm and help them choose a winner by taste-testing and voting for your favorite brisket, pulled pork, and ribs. While official judges will name a Grand Champion, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, YOUR vote will influence the outcome of the People’s Choice awards!
The first-ever event is looking for 20 teams for the contest; the entry fee is $150 per team. If you’re ready to fire up your grill, check out the application requirements on the pitmaster page.
General attendees can purchase their $15 all-you-can-eat ticket in advance at discoverwylie.com. Tickets are limited, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting downtown Wylie beautification as well as Patriot Paws, a nonprofit that trains and provides dogs for disabled veterans.
You know the old saying, where there’s smoke, there’s flavor. So, grab your tickets, follow the smoke, and choose for yourself who has the superior secret sauce.
