The motion to extend Plano ISD’s temporary COVID-19 mask mandate did not pass the school district’s board of trustees meeting this week. The mask mandate in Plano’s schools will now expire on Friday, September 24.

The original mandate had been put in place on August 26, in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the school year. This mandate allowed exemptions for medical, religious or philosophical reasons.

Community Impact reported that board members at the September 21 meeting believe that the school students and staff are through the worst of the surge. Assistant Superintendent Beth Brockman said that the school district reached its highest number of COVID-positive students on Sept. 1, at 490 active cases.

“Since that peak, we have been on a relatively consistent decline in active positive cases for students,” Brockman is reported to have said.

PISD’s COVID-19 dashboard currently shows (as of Sept. 22) that there are 163 current positive COVID-19 cases among students, and 16 COVID-19 cases among staff.

Denton ISD also got rid of its mask mandate last week.