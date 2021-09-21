A woman in Plano was arrested last week for her connections to a Chinese organized crime ring, which got around $4 million out of scamming elderly victims who were convinced to buy gift cards — only to have them redeemed and spent by the scammers.

One such scammer in Plano, Lin Qiu, 28, reportedly redeemed around 2,000 Walmart gift cards from across the country for herself in North Texas, just in the summer of 2021.

A surveillance photo from a North Texas Walmart, where the accused woman is using just a few of the 2,000 gift cards she illegally redeemed (via scamming elderly victims) this year to make a purchase. | Colleyville Police Department

Qiu was arrested September 14, according to NBC, “on charges of engaging in organized crime, theft, money laundering, and exploitation of the elderly.”

She’s currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Her latest Instagram post showed her in Frisco two weeks before she was arrested, with the caption: “Working hard pays off time to dress up and have a good time.”

Learn how to keep yourself safe from money laundering scams here from a Plano Police officer.

