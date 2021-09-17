Attendees of this year’s plano food & wine festival will get to sample 15 different local restaurants and 30 different local and national wineries. | courtesy of plano food and wine festival

Festival season is back in Collin County. Food and wine festival season, that is. And Plano Food and Wine Festival is set to return Saturday, October 9.

This year marks the festival’s fourth year, after a postponing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will also be the first year the festival takes place at Legacy West, moving from its traditional Willow Bend site.

Plano Food and Wine Festival is presented by Lombardi Family Concepts and guests are allowed to sample 15 different Plano restaurants and 30 local and national wineries. Participating restaurants include Toulouse Café & Bar, Taverna Pizzeria & Risotteria, KAI Restaurant & Lounge, Lombardi Cucina Italiana, True Food Kitchen, The Dock, Prim & Proper and several others.

Tickets to the Plano food and Wine Festival are available for purchase in four different tiers:

Food + Wine Tasting Pass: $80 (20 wine tasting tickets and delicious food tastings at 15 restaurants)

Wine Tasting only: $45 (20 tasting tickets)

Food Pass only: $50 (Includes delicious food tastings at 15 restaurants)

VIP: $125 (The Food + Wine Tasting Pass, plus access to the BeBalanced VIP area with a bar offering exclusive wines and beer, appetizers from Two Skillets Catering, seating, private entertainment, and a VIP photo-booth)

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite and a portion of the proceeds will The Warrior’s Keep to provide outdoor therapy for veterans.

