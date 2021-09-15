What’s better than congregating outside with neighbors who share your love for good food, cool people, and live music? We can’t think of anything.

Food trucks have been a popular draw at festivals, amusement parks, and tourist spots for awhile. A grazer’s dream, the sampling of different cuisines and hanging with good friends is appealing to foodies, families, and anyone looking for a low-key dining experience.

A few genius entrepreneurs understand this so well that they’ve taken food truck culture to the next level, adding seating, live music, and more.

These local food truck parks offer local eats, live entertainment, and a strong sense of community. These are not hot dog stands, y’all. These are restaurants on wheels with impressive Chefs inside, paired with an outdoor dining, and a play-all-you-want-to experience.

The truck yard in the colony is a great food truck park in collin county.

Food Trucks Park #1: The Truck Yard – The Colony

We think this “come as you are beer garden and adult playground” is bucking for “best food truck yard ever” and they just might earn the title.

With old, rusty trucks standing vertically all around, The Truck Yard is overflowing with rustic, inviting character. Owner Jason Boso says he wanted to create a place where there are no demographics. You can have a beer with your dad, catch up with college buddies, or bring the kids for a family night. Whether you’re 21 or 85, The Truck Yard is the place to be yourself and chillax.

(Read our full feature on Truck Yard in The Colony!)

With at least three rotating food trucks on-site daily and a highly touted cheesesteak truck always available, there’s sure to be something for every palate. Live music is on the calendar, adult beverages are ready at the bar, and friendly dogs are welcome.

WHERE

5959 Grove Lane

The Colony, TX 75056

HOURS

Sunday-Thursday, 11 am – Midnight

Friday-Saturday, 11am – 1am

The rail yard in frisco is a great food truck yard in collin county.

Food Trucks Park #2: The Rail Yard – Frisco

An all-in-one food truck park, live music venue, and bar, The Rail Yard has been a Frisco favorite since 2016.

Located in front of the railroad tracks off Main Street, The Rail Yard offers multiple nods to Frisco’s deep railroad history. Here, you’ll find everything you’re looking for in a food truck park: Edison lights, a live music stage, and multiple, rotating food trucks featuring some of the best local Chefs and restaurants around.

The bar and deck are covered, so don’t let a little drizzle keep you away. The yard itself is huge, with plenty of seating, shade trees, and tons of character. They love a good cornhole tournament here, and your furry friends are invited (on a leash). If you’re lucky, a train will come through and you’ll catch a beautiful Texas sunset from the wide open views.

WHERE

9040 First Street

Frisco, TX 75034

HOURS

Closed Mondays

Tuesday-Thursday, 4pm-10pm

Friday 4pm- midnight

Saturday 4pm midnight

Sunday 4pm-9pm

3 irresistible food trucks parks in collin county 6

Food Trucks Park #3: Silo Park – Prosper

Silo Park is an outdoor gathering place that lies in the shadows of the railroad silos in the Old Town District of Prosper. The family-friendly food trucks park has a climate controlled beverage center with indoor seating, plus plenty of outdoor seating and room to romp.

With a regular line-up of live music and rotating food trucks, no two nights are the same at Silo Park. The full service bar is a hit for the grown-ups while a dedicated children’s area entertains the youngest guests.

Silo Park recommends following their Facebook page for current food truck and music schedules.

WHERE

380 West Broadway

Prosper, TX 75078

HOURS​

Thursday 4pm – 10pm

Friday 4pm – 11pm

Saturday 11am – 11pm

Sunday 11am – 7pm