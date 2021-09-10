On Saturday, the nation remembers.

September brings with it a heaviness for many Americans; especially those who remember watching for themselves the attacks of terrorism that unfold on our home soil 20 years ago on September 11, 2001, a date and event that we now ever only sum up in two numbers, whose weight is understood instantly: 9/11.

It really was two decades ago.

If you plan to remember this day, its heroes and the lives lost in the presence of others remembering too, these are the 9/11 remembrance ceremonies being held in North Texas cities that are in (or not far from) Collin County.

Prosper, TX

When: September 11, at 9 AM

Where: Children’s Health Stadium (2000 Stadium Dr. Prosper, TX 75078)

There will be a reverent ceremony hosted by the Town of Prosper, in partnership with the Prosper Independent School District at Children’s Health Stadium at 9 a.m. Prosper Fire Rescue’s Chief Stuart Blasingame will open and close the ceremony. Members of Prosper Fire Rescue, Prosper Police, Prosper ISD Police and veterans will flake out an American flag. The PISD choir will sing a song in remembrance, and videos will play to ensure that history is never forgotten and the victims and heroes of that day are forever honored.

The annual Carter BloodCare blood drive will also be on-site collecting blood donations before and after the remembrance ceremony, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:35 p.m. Those who wish to donate blood are required to schedule an appointment prior to arrival.

Celina, TX

When: September 11, at 7:30 AM

Where: Children’s Health Stadium (141 N Ohio St, Celina, TX 75009)

Vehicles from the police and fire department will be parked on the south end of the historic downtown square in Celina for a memorial honoring the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on America.

At 7:46 am, the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center, emergency lights will be turned on and remain on for twenty hours, marking twenty years since the attack. The City will place a wreath at the memorial, and residents and visitors are encouraged to pay their respects throughout the day. The square will be silent during the duration of the memorial.

“To think that twenty years have passed since the 9/11 attacks seems unreal, and it is good and right that the City of Celina marks this day with respect and honor,” said Celina Police Chief John Cullison. “The police officers and first responders who gave their lives for the sake of others on 9/11 are heroes. I hope that people in Celina and everyone who passes the square that Saturday will stop and honor their memory and all who died on that fateful day.”

Grapevine, TX

When: September 11, at 7:30 AM

Where: Peace Plaza at Grapevine Main Station (815 S. Main St., Grapevine, TX 76051)

The City of Grapevine is collaborating with American Airlines flight crew members to host their 9/11 remembrance ceremony. This remembrance ceremony will be live-streamed on the City of Grapevine’s Facebook platform for those who wish to join virtually.

Uniformed flight attendants and pilots will march from Liberty Park to the 9/11 Grapevine memorial, honoring the flight crews who died on 9/11. American Airlines First Officer Cyndi Dawson will present a reading of missing-man formation definition.

Another one of the planned moments of the day will include a flyover consisting of World War II D-Day aircraft between 9 am and 9:15 am over Grapevine. One such aircraft will be “That’s All Brother” which led the main airborne invasion in Normandy, France on D-Day.

