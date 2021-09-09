Gather your family and appreciate all things artistic that Collin County has to offer for you to do this weekend! With live music, art exhibitions, and a musical, there’s plenty of entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

The Guns N’ Roses Experience at Legacy Hall

Friday, September 10 at 7 p.m.

A thing to do this weekend for the rocker in your life! Join in this tribute to Guns N’ Roses with a show and great food and drinks. Reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge (21+) for cocktail service, soft seating, and the best stage view. Get tickets here!

Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Live Music at The Boardwalk

Friday, September 10 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Take your family out to see Chad Costa perform live at The Boardwalk at Granite Park! Listen to Costa’s acoustic renditions of several genres and artists’ songs that he has performed at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando and House of Blues in Dallas.

The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5800 SH-121, Plano

Concerts by the Creek

Saturday, September 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A classic Collin County thing to do this weekend to get your music fest fix! Come listen to a free neighborhood concert at Watters Creek. Each Saturday, a new local band will perform for all to listen. This weekend, check out FRe-MiX Band!

Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

"verdant valley" by kelly steller hrad

VIP Opening of Make Room for Color

Friday, September 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Join Kelly Steller Hrad in the VIP opening of her solo exhibition, Make Room for Color. Her paintings use acrylic, oil, and more to express her thoughts with color, layers, and vividness. Take a look at her captivating work at the ArtCentre of Plano is art’s what you’re craving among your things to do this weekend!

ArtCentre of Plano | 902 E. 16th St., Plano

“Cabaret” at NTPA Repertory Theatre

Friday, September 10 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 11 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, September 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Watch the fall production of “Cabaret” featuring NTPA Repertory Theatre’s award-winning performers. For the synopsis, tickets, and times, click here!

Willow Bend Center for the Arts | 6121 West Park Blvd., Plano

What better thing to do this weekend than immersive yourself in timeless art? Do it at immersive van gogh in dallas!

Immersive Van Gogh

Available all weekend

Visit this mind-blowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work. This is THE thing to do this weekend if you haven’t already! For more information and tickets, click here!

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents! This is one of our personal favorite things we’re going to do this weekend.

(We’ve compiled some fun Collin County farmers markets here!)

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.