The space formerly occupied by Hub Streat may not be empty for long. Just days after Hub Streat announced its closure, a large banner appeared on the side of the storefront announcing Twisted Root would be “coming soon” to the space.

Hub Streat first opened in downtown Plano in 2017, offering hearty bar food, drinks, live music and large versions of bar games. They announced their closure, presumably due to the aftermath of COVID, earlier this month via Facebook and Instagram.

Twisted Root Burger Co. currently has seven north Texas locations across Arlington, Bedford, Carrollton, Coppell, Deep Ellum, Mansfield and DFW Airport. Their location at The Shops at Legacy closed in 2017.

Twisted Root offers an eclectic mix of burgers, including the “gosh jam it,” with goat cheese, tomato-bacon-onion jam and chipotle sauce, the “tootsies hot chicken” with a fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce and a creamy garlic-lemon slaw, and the “vegabond,” a chickpea, black bean, brown rice and quinoa patty with sliced avocado and sriracha on a wheat bun.

As of now, an opening date for the downtown Plano location is yet to be announced.

