Police arresting the suspect who stabbed two people at grandscape on august 26. The victims are in critical condition. | jordan jarrett

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

At 6:30 pm on August 26, a double-stabbing occurred at Grandscape in The Colony, TX.

Two men were assaulted and stabbed by a man with a knife near Seven Doors Kitchen that evening.

Both were stabbed several times and remain in critical condition. One was stabbed in the neck, and underwent surgery at 8:45 p.m. that same night.

Police arrived and cleared the area of bystanders, who were told to either find shelter in one of the surrounding stores and to stay out of the open, out of the suspect’s possible path.

Police at grandscape on august 26 in search of suspect who stabbed two people. | jordan jarrett

The suspect is in custody. He was caught and arrested outside of Scheel’s in the Colony at around 6:54 p.m. after officers chased him and used a taser upon resistance.

Though police say it was an isolated insident and that “there is no further danger to our community,” it’s not yet clear whether the suspect (whose name hasn’t been released) knew the victims.