When you think of concessions at the fair (especially if it happens to be the biggest, most famous Texas fair there is), you might think of funnel cakes or popcorn. When you think of prizes at the fair, you might think of noisemakers or stuffed animals the size of a child.

In light the Delta variant of COVID-19 (which is posing a challenge to other cancelled Texas events rescheduled from last year), the State Fair of Texas will have a new kind of concession and prize altogether that’s completely different to its history of existence: COVID-19 vaccines, offered by Dallas County.

All State Fair staff are reported to have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19, and are strongly encouraging all of the Texas Fair’s vendors and employees to be fully vaccinated.

In addition, Dallas County plans to set up a vaccination hub right behind Big Tex during all 24 days of the fair. Fairgoers who have not received their vaccination yet have the option to get vaccinated — right there at the Texas Fair.

Not only that, but Dallas County officials plan to offer an incentive of $20 in State Fair food and ride coupons to those who are eligible and receive their vaccine.

“The State Fair of Texas team is working hard to ensure a safe environment for everyone during the Fair this year, so when you are ready to celebrate all things Texan this fall, Big Tex will be here to welcome you back,” said Karissa Condoianis, spokesperson & senior VP of public relations.

“We are constantly in conversations, evaluating the latest guidance and protocols as they emerge from the national, state, and local levels,” Condoianis continued. “Additionally, we encourage people who are eligible to get vaccinated. The health and safety of everyone is always the State Fair’s top priority.”

The Texas Fair plans to implement procedures and guidelines to protect public health. All policies will align with any current government mandates that may be applicable to the State Fair of Texas.

Proof of vaccination is not required to attend the State Fair of Texas.

Going to the Texas Fair in 2021? Here’s what else you should know about COVID-19 precautions.

Now that you know the State Fair of Texas is still full-steam ahead with festivities, and have tickets on sale now, here are some other COVID-19-related things you need to know.

So far, masks will not be required for fully vaccinated individuals attending the fair. This includes guests, staff, vendors, and contractors.

If individuals attending the fair are not vaccinated (including all guests, staff, vendors, and contractors), it is strongly encouraged to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines regarding whether and when wearing a face covering is warranted.

While the majority of the Texas Fair festivities will be outdoors, fair officials are encouraging all guests to wear masks when visiting indoor locations and follow CDC guidelines.

The Texas Fair, in its official correspondences, has emphasized to all potential participants that the inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place, regardless of precautions that may be taken: “By entering the fairgrounds, you voluntarily assume all risks, hazards and dangers related to exposure/contracting COVID-19, and voluntarily waive all claims and suits against the State Fair of Texas.”

You can keep up with the Texas Fair’s updates related to COVID-19 here.

According to the State Fair officials, all information is subject to change. State Fair officials are continuing to monitor COVID-19 as opening day nears. Local Profile will report any changes if/when they are announced.