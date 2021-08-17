You don’t have to travel far to find good vinyl records in north texas. You also don’t have to wait days for amazon to ship your new sounds. Find a local record store. You won’t regret the experience! | photo credit: stocksnap/pixabay

Browsing a record store as an adult elicits the same feelings as exploring a candy store as a kid; the wonder, the nostalgia and the pure joy, as we embark on a journey to get lost in our favorite sounds.

Over the course of the pandemic, vinyl sales have risen over 108% within the first half of this past year. So if you’re looking to add to your collection as you enjoy more likely inevitable days and nights at home, ditch Amazon and Urban Outfitters and support some of these local record shops instead.

Red Zeppelin

206 E. Louisiana St., McKinney

This woman-owned record store in mckinney offers hip-hop, rock, metal and more. Photo credit: alex gonzalez

Last summer, Katie Scott opened Red Zeppelin in downtown McKinney. Managed by Scott, alongside local singer/songwriter Bayleigh Cheek, Red Zeppelin is women-owned and women-run. In addition to an eclectic collection of records, Red Zeppelin also offers fan merch like posters, photo books and prayer candles with images of your favorite artist. Plus, they’ve even recently launched a record label for local indie musicians.

ZT Records

2601 Preston Road, #2098, Frisco

A glance at offerings from zt records. A fantastic record store! | photo credit: samantha marie

With a new location inside Stonebriar Mall, ZT Records offers an abundance of modern and nostalgic vinyls in store. Plus, CDs, cassette tapes and more to take you back to the good old days.

The spin is a record store that adds in another wonderful element – coffee. | via @spincoffeevinyl on instagram

The Spin Coffee and Vinyl

17290 Preston Rd., Ste 106, Dallas

Coffee and vinyl. Does it get any better than a combination like that? This record store on Preston Rd., heading toward Dallas, just opened this year. You’re invited to stay a while, here: grab a coffee and a baked treat, flip through some records, bring your laptop to work and maybe even enjoy a live group playing here in the background. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

NTX Vinyl

2930 Preston Road #200B, Frisco

Ntx vinyl will open their second record store location in frisco this september | via @ntxvinyl on instagram

Originally based in Justin, NTX Vinyl is bringing its second location to Painted Tree Marketplace in Frisco. The team at NTX Vinyl restocks their inventory with both vintage and new records on a weekly basis. Go in, buy some new vinyls, sell some of your old ones, and discover your new favorite album.

Half Price Books

2440 Preston Rd, Plano

Get your audio fix at half price books if you want some books with your records! | via @halfpricebooks on instagram

You can never go wrong with Half Price Books. For decades, the Dallas-based book retailer has been a treasure trove of records, both old and new. If you dig deep enough, you can find rarities, like limited edition b-sides and albums signed by the artists themselves. Plus, pair your vinyl find with a biography of the artist you’re listening to.

Keep yourself occupied by reading books by these Texas authors!

Plus, check out some artwork by these Dallas-Fort Worth artists!