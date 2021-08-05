Beat the heat this weekend with a summer Sip and Stroll, with fresh watermelon products from a watermelon market, or even with a scuba diving lesson. Try something new at a salsa festival or a knitting class. Whatever you’re in the mood to do this weekend, there are some fun activities waiting in Collin County!

The vitruvian salsa festival is perfect to do this weekend if you love to dance!

Vitruvian Salsa Festival

Saturday, August 7 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Get ready to dance at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival! There will be live music performed by Havana NRG, gourmet food trucks, and more. Salsa lessons will be taught by a professional from 6:30 p.m to 7 p.m. This event is FREE and open to the public!

Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

Mckinney sips of summer is a perfect thing to do this weekend to say farewell to summer.

McKinney Sips of Summer

Saturday, August 8 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walk through Downtown McKinney and try several alcoholic beverages, from margaritas, to spritzers, craft beers, and more. Tickets for this 20-stop event are $30 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mckinney-sips-of-summer. Each beverage stop is set up inside a unique local store, so be sure to support these small businesses while you’re enjoying a cool sip!

Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

Watermelon market. Is that summery enough to do this weekend in august?

Watermelon Market

From Saturday, August 7 at 8 a.m. to Sunday, August 8 at 4 p.m.

Calling all watermelon lovers! It’s Watermelon Weekend at the Frisco Fresh Market, where you can find fresh watermelon and all types of watermelon-flavored items.

Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr., Frisco

A scuba diving lesson in plano is a cool thing to do this weekend!

Learn How to Scuba Dive

Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Get a glimpse of what the world of scuba diving is like at this introductory lesson. For $45, you’ll learn basic safety procedures and techniques to prepare you for a deep sea diving adventure. You can also schedule a private session and learn more at https://www.scubaplano.com/scuba-discovery-program/.

Learning to knit is a great thing to do this weekend to expand your hobbies! | shutterstock

Learn How to Knit

Available all weekend

Learn how to knit, crochet, or improve your technique at Stitches Boutique and Lounge’s Friday and Saturday classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Whatever your skill level, you can learn something new, or work on your current work in progress on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in their open lounge.

Stitches Boutique and Lounge | 1029 E. 15th St., Plano

A farmer’s market on a summer weekend is pretty hard to beat.

Wylie’s Farmer’s and Vendor’s Market

Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shop locally grown and sourced produce and items from cottage industry vendors. There will be crafts, artisan vendors, and food vendors as well.

The Borough | 102 S. Ballard Ave., Wylie

Jurassic world: the exhibition is on par with any disney world attraction… and it’s right in grandscape at the colony! A great family attraction to do this weekend.

Jurassic World Exhibition

Available all weekend

Get an immersive experience with interactive activities associated with scenes from Jurassic World. Find out more about the creation of the movie and see dinosaurs of all sizes up close. Get your ticket quickly at www.showclix.com/event/jurassic-world-exhibition-dallas, the event is selling out fast!

(Check out our parents’ guide to Jurassic World!)

Grandscape | 5732 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

(We’ve compiled some fun Collin County farmers markets here!)

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.