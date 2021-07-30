The Westin Stonebriar’s pool is surrounded by comfy cabanas and has a large waterslide | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

After a year-and-a-half of not traveling, I missed hotels. The smells of fresh coffee, the upbeat concierges and desk workers, and the friendly guests from all over the world. Granted, for my staycation at The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa, it was only a 40-minute drive from my Uptown apartment (Dallas traffic, man), but made for a lovely escape for the day. For only $210, you and the family can spend a day in luxury.

A single room at the westin stonebriar golf resort & spa.

Upon arrival at the resort, I am greeted by a representative of the hotel, who offers a tour of the space. Everyone in the hotel—guests and employees—are all so happy, and not in a sketchy, White Lotus way. On the first floor, there is a gift shop, a large lobby and workspace and two restaurants. The restaurants include Beans & Barrell, a 24-hour grab and go shop offering coffee and breakfast in the morning, and cocktails and small food items in the afternoon. Fellow UNT grads will immediately notice their freezer is stocked with Beth Marie’s ice cream! Another restaurant is Herd and Hearth, offering pastries and other breakfast dishes.

A delightful array at herd & hearth, the westin stonebriar hotel & golf club’s full-service dining concept.

A look at Beans & Barrell, a cafe and bar concept at The Westin Stonebriar | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Throughout much of the first floor, guests will see large event spaces comprised of modern furniture, as well as long hallways with heightened ceilings, leading up to guest rooms.

On the basement floor is where guests can pay a visit to the spa, and drop their kids of at the kids club. Just steps away outside is the pool; a lengthy watering hole with a large waterslide for the kids, as well as a hot tub. As part of our small cabana package, we receive a plate of juicy watermelon, with sides of tajin and salt, bottled Fiji water, unlimited chips and salsa, a small TV and a lovely shaded area with comfy couches. With the small cabana package, you are allowed up to three other guests, but for $50 more, you can get the large cabana package, which you can share with seven other guests.

The cabana comes with several offerings | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Across from the pool area is a bar and grill, appropriately called Ranch Water. Ranch Water offers a Texas spin on classic cocktails, like the Way to Frosé, made with rosé, strawberries, lemon juice and cane sugar ($9). Another good choice is the Stonebriar frozen margarita, made with El Jimador silver tequila and Westin Stonebriar’s in-house margarita recipe ($11). Ideal for sharing, Ranch Water’s white sangria carafe consists of white wine, white rum, lemon juice, mixed berries, apples, cinnamon and sparkling grape juice ($30).

A white sangria carafe from Ranch Water | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Bites from Ranch Water range from light items like the smoked chicken caesar lavosh wrap, made with smoked chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing ($14) and hearty items, like the 44 Farms bacon burger, with two 44 Farms patties, lettuce, tomato, bacon, a signature Texas rub, and mayonnaise on a brioche bun ($14).

Now, as for the pool, the water is the optimal temperature for swimming, especially in 100+ degree weather. Their regular DJ, DJ Mike Boogie plays an eclectic bunch of tunes from pop bangers to classic rock to throwback hip-hop. The hot tub is a nice addition, but not particularly ideal for a blazing hot Texas summer. We’ll have to come back in the fall!

The terrace at westin stonebriar golf resort & spa.

Whether you’re visiting Dallas-Fort Worth and looking for a nice place to stay away from the city, or wanting to make a day-long escape from the hustle and bustle of Dallas life, we recommend a daycation package from The Westin Stonebriar. While it may be a small trek from Dallas, you’ll get a little taste of paradise in your cabana, even if only for a few hours.

The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa | 1549 Legacy Dr., Frisco, TX 75034

