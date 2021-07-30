The nationwide supply shortages of raw materials are hitting Texans where it hurts now: we’re short on Topo Chico.

This news will no doubt have Texas foodies who are ready for their weekend Ranch Water fizzing with more angst than our great state’s beloved carbonated mineral water.

I will now accept payments in form of @TopoChicoUSA pic.twitter.com/onFuTybtP7 — Alvin Wee (@AlvinWee88) July 29, 2021 We feel ya, Alvin.

According to KSAT, a representative with Topo Chico said that the company is “working hard and implementing contingency plans to keep the products people love on shelves during this temporary shortage.”

Looks like we’ll have to settle for still water (or sadder yet, La Croix) for a while. This blistering Texas summer just got a lot more brutal.

Name a more texan drink. We’ll wait.

While Texas Monthly dared imply that the shortage could actually be good for the devoted Texan fanbase (like it’s a bad thing?), we know that the shortage of things like glass and minerals are the all-too common but temporary result of the nation’s (and world’s) supply having been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (it’s the case for school supplies now, too).

It won’t be forever before those salinous, crisp bubbles freely burn our nasal passages once again.

So hold tight, Texans. That famous yellow label will soon enough grace our grocery stores, bars, coolers and fridges as it once did.

Alexa, play “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie.