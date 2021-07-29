Round up your family and head out to the fun things to do this weekend in store in Collin County! Compete in an Olympic-style competition, go to a rodeo, watch a movie, and so much more.

Pick up your passport at neighborhood goods or visit plano, and start collecting stamps at each store in legacy west to celebrate the 2020 olympics. What an exciting thing to do this weekend! | legacy west

Team Legacy Passport Challenge

From Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 8

Celebrate the start of the Olympics by proving your athletic and shopping abilities with over 20 challenges sprinkled throughout Legacy West! Pick up your passport at Neighborhood Goods or Visit Plano and start collecting stamps at each store. Collect enough stamps and get the chance to win prize packs to Legacy West stores.

For more information, go to www.legacywest.com/team-legacy.

Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr., Plano

Watch Dumb & Dumber at Legacy West’s Summer Sunset Movie Series! | Giphy

Free Dumb & Dumber Screening

Wednesday, August 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Watch Dumb & Dumber at Legacy West’s Summer Sunset Movie Series! Each free reservation includes a $10 Legacy Hall gift card for each guest, your choice of a beer bucket or a select bottle of wine, and a box of candy. Feel free to enjoy the food and drinks offered for sale at Legacy Hall as well.

Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Attend jurassic world: the exhibition. It’s an exciting adventure to do this weekend with your whole family!

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Available all weekend

Get an immersive experience with interactive activities associated with scenes from Jurassic World. Find out more about the creation of the movie and see dinosaurs of all sizes up close. Get your ticket quickly at https://www.showclix.com/event/jurassic-world-exhibition-dallas, the event is selling out fast! It’s definitely one of the most excting things to do this weekend.

(Check out our handy guide for parents before you take your kids to Jurassic World: The Exhibition!)

Grandscape | 5732 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

The texas black invitational rodeo promises to be an exciting thing to do this weekend! | fair park

Texas Black Invitational Rodeo

Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

Attend this rodeo hosted by the Dallas African American Museum featuring 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls in several rodeo competitions. Tickets are $10 and VIP box seats are for $25 at fairparktix.com. Tickets will also be available at the door; doors open at 6 p.m.

Fair Park Coliseum | 1438 Coliseum Dr., Dallas

A farmer’s market is always in the running for “fun things to do this weekend. ”

Wylie’s Farmer’s and Vendor’s Market

Saturday, August 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Don’t pass up a farmer’s market when you’re looking for things to do this weekend! Shop locally grown and sourced produce and items from cottage industry vendors. There will be crafts, artisan vendors, and food vendors as well.

More info here!

The Borough | 102 S. Ballard Ave., Wylie

Learning to knit is a great thing to do this weekend to expand your hobbies! | shutterstock

Learn How to Knit

Available all weekend

Learn how to knit, crochet, or improve your technique at Stitches Boutique and Lounge’s Friday and Saturday classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Whatever your skill level, you can learn something new, or work on your current work in progress on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in their open lounge.

Stitches Boutique and Lounge | 1029 E. 15th St., Plano

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

(We’ve compiled some fun Collin County farmers markets here!)

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.