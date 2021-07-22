Ron bultongez, a plano senior high school alumnus who competed on american idol, was arrested last week on sexual assault with a minor under 17. | screenshot from youtube

Content warning: sexual assault

American Idol alumnus Ronald Kombo “Ron” Bultongez was charged with sexual assault with a minor under 17 last Thursday, July 15. The Plano Senior High School graduate was arrested in Grapevine, TX, where he turned himself in.

Ron Bultongez had a decent run on American Idol in 2018, (which held auditions in Downtown Plano) where he made the top 24. Last year, he celebrated being free from all of his contracts and shared plans to release music independently.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, 25-year-old Bultongez is charged with 4 counts of sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 17 in Grapevine. The events allegedly took place between December 2020 and February 2021.

Bultongez has since been released on a $50,000 bond, which, according to Instagram user the_realronbultongez, was paid by a woman named Lauren Gaubert.

According to case information, Bultongez is set for a court hearing on August 13.

We have reached out to Gaubert and representatives of Bultongez, who did not return our request for comment.

This is a developing story and we will update as more details emerge.