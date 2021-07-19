Plano Fire-Rescue Chief Sam Greif has just been appointed to serve as Chairman of the International Association of Fire Chiefs’ (IAFC) Terrorism and Homeland Security Committee.

Collin County locals will undoubtedly remember when the beloved fire chief overcame a terrifying fight with COVID-19 earlier this year (see our post below) and came out triumphant, urging people to stay safe.

Now, Chief Greif has achieved a new triumph through his dedication to serving his community.

The Terrorism & Homeland Security Committee comprises fire and emergency service leaders who provide knowledgeable guidance on identifying terrorism to the IAFC.

But that’s not all. They also give input to policymakers in the White House, federal agencies and Congress on how to best craft national legislation and policies to protect the public, and on how to prepare for the next terrorist attack.

The committee accomplishes four primary purposes, according to Plano Fire-Rescue media advisory:

Identifying terrorism and homeland security issues for IAFC advocacy.

Serving as a resource on homeland security issues.

Fostering and maintaining crucial relationships with homeland security leaders.

Strengthening IAFC visibility as the fire service leader on terrorism and homeland security issues.

Chief Greif has served on the committee since 2016. He previously chaired the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity.

“While the overarching goal of the Terrorism & Homeland Security Committee is to keep the American public safe, the focus of this prestigious group is developing best practices for the prevention, response, and mitigation of terroristic activities,” Greif says. “I am honored to be a part of this group and will represent Plano and Plano Fire Rescue to the best of my ability.”

Chief Greif’s first act as Chair will be to lead the committee’s meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina at the end of July, 2021.

(IAFC) Terrorism & Homeland Security Committee has also created resources like the Terrorism Response Checklist and Guide to improve the fire and emergency service’s preparedness to respond to acts of terrorism.