It’s true. 6 of the very best breakfast (and brunch) options in Collin County (and dare we say, North Texas) can be found huddled in one quaint little spot, Historic Downtown McKinney.

Whether you’re craving some of the best Southern cooking around (Spoons Cafe), something a little more boutique (Layered), the best pie and cakes money can buy (Emporium Pies) or nothing more than a simply epic Champagne Brunch Buffet, prime-rib included (Rick’s Chophouse), Historic Downtown McKinney has got you covered for the best breakfasts and brunches around.

Plus, Historic Downtown McKinney has much more to offer than food. Browse Local Yocal for all your farm-raised groceries, shop clothes and jewelry at Doozie’s Corner, Landry Kate and Nan Lee Jewelry, and discover home goods by the dozen at Birds & Words. If you’re lucky, you can occupy yourself long enough that it’ll be time for lunch and you can try another one of McKinney’s amazing eateries, like Patina Green for the most unusual but delightful sandwiches. If you don’t get to everything, spend a night at the Grand Hotel and Ballroom, conveniently located right on the square, which also happens to be home to Rick’s Chophouse.

So, if you’ve been searching for an excuse to escape to beautiful McKinney Square, also known as Historic Downtown McKinney, here it is.

Bring your appetite and prepare to indulge.

Sweet treats on the menu at layered in downtown mckinney. Photo by cori baker.

Layered, Historic Downtown McKinney

Layered in downtown McKinney is part coffeeshop, part bakery, part boutique restaurant. While many restaurants claim they produce Belgian waffles, few truly capture its dence, pillowy essence the way Layered does. With the help of a Belgian waffle maker and imported sugar, Layered turns out delicious waffles, each huge and soft with the warm sugar-turned-caramel inside the batter so that syrup is rendered unnecessary. Instead, try a shower of fresh berries on top. If this isn’t a best breakfast, we don’t know what is.

In addition to their full-service kitchen, Layered has a bakery which churns out coffee cake cupcakes, mini lemon meringue pies and even lovely wedding cakes.

4419, 111 E. Virginia St., McKinney | layeredtx.com

Monday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm Tuesday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm Wednesday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm Thursday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm Friday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm Saturday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm Sunday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Wagyu steak & eggs which is no longer on the brunch menu but that we’re hoping they’ll bring back. At local yocal bbq & grill | by sam marie

Local Yocal BBQ & Grill, Historic Downtown McKinney

Describing themselves as a “laid-back locale with Wagyu steaks, BBQ & hearty Texas-style dishes, plus local craft beer on tap,” Local Yocal BBQ and Grill is well known for farm-to-table local food and some of the best steaks around.

What you might not have tried is their weekend brunch and it does not disappoint. As Local Yocal’s chef says, if you’re going to do brunch, you’d better go wild.

While our top two favorite brunch items, Wagyu Steak & Eggs and Bread Pudding French Toast, have been retired (we’ll blame COVID for that), there’s still plenty to enjoy. Current top picks include the Smoked Brisket Benedict and the Brisket Bruncheladas, a mouthwatering twist on the traditional cheese enchilada. Wash those down with your choice of cocktail–Sticky Fingers or Sunburnt Sundays.

Note: The menu does change seasonally, so do check their website if you’re hankering for something specific.

350 E. Louisiana St. Ste. A, McKinney | localyocalbbqandgrill.com

Monday Closed Tuesday 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Wednesday 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Thursday 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Friday 11:00 am – 11:00 pm Saturday 11:00 am – 11:00 pm Sunday 10:30 am – 8:00 pm

The true best breakfast isn’t complete without a little sparkle! Check out rick’s champagne buffet brunch every sunday from 10 am – 2 pm. Courtesy of the rick’s chophouse website.

Rick’s Chophouse, Historic Downtown McKinney

Ricks’s Chophouse is part of the Grand Hotel & Ballroom but you don’t have to be staying at the hotel to take advantage of this incredible restaurant.

Is any breakfast or brunch buffet complete without sliced-to-order prime rib? (Not to mention roasted pork loin paired with summery peach chutney.) The buffet spread at Rick’s Chophouse is classic enough to match the decor of gas lamps and tin roof, running the gambit from oysters and smoked salmon, to hashed brown casserole, biscuits and pan gravy, and chicken flautas. But Rick’s Chophouse is, at its core, a steak restaurant. The standing rib roast, properly honored with au jus and a dollops of creamy horseradish, is an unmissable feature of their Sunday brunch.

Rick’s Chophouse offers their Champagne Buffet Brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take note that the menu does change weekly, click here for the sample menu.

The fact that this is technically a brunch does not make it any less worthy of the best breakfast label for us.

Champagne Buffet Brunch at Rick’s Chophouse

Sundays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

$35 for Adults with a complimentary glass of Champagne

$13 for children 12 and under

107 N. Kentucky St., McKinney | rickschophouse.com

Monday 11:00 am – 9:30 pm Tuesday 11:00 am – 9:30 pm Wednesday 11:00 am – 9:30 pm Thursday 11:00 am – 9:30 pm Friday 11:00 am – 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm Saturday 11:00 am – 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm Sunday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

One of the best breakfast options is the chicken and waffles served at spoons in downtown mckinney. Image courtesy of spoons on facebook.

Spoons, Historic Downtown McKinney

Spoons is one of those neighborhood places that makes a city feel like a community. They serve breakfast all day, and one of their most popular dishes is a true Southern classic: Chicken and waffles. A fluffy waffle is topped with chicken fried chicken breast, the kind that is crisp on the outside, and flavorful and tender on the inside. Pour honey almond butter and syrup all over the plate and dive in. Southern cooking doesn’t get better.

100 E. Louisiana St., McKinney | spoonscafe.com

Monday 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Tuesday 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Wednesday 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Thursday 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Friday 9:00 am – 8:00 pm Saturday 9:00 am – 8:00 pm Sunday 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Bob, brisket on biscuit served fridays only at patina green home and market. Image courtesy of patina green.

Patina Green Home and Market, Historic Downtown McKinney

Patina Green falls on the lunch side of the brunch divide, specializing in highly local, changeable salads in to-go containers, and sandwiches are fired upon ordering and wrapped up in paper. Every Friday, however, you can count on the BOB, otherwise known as brisket on a biscuit. The biscuit is jalapeño cheddar, fluffy with the barest idea of heat, and big enough to hold firm under the heavy load of fall-apart brisket and barbecue sauce. Move aside, Sloppy Joe. Your cousin BOB is here to stay.

If you’ve not tried a Patina Green Sandwich, you’ve not lived, click here to read more about why we love Patina Green so much.

116 N. Tennessee St. #102, McKinney | patinagreenhomeandmarket.com

Monday 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Tuesday 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Wednesday 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Thursday 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Friday 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturday 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Sunday 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Apple pie by emporium pies in downtown mckinney, whichever you choose you’ll agree this is a best breakfast option. Image courtesy of emporium pies on facebook.

Emporium Pies

Can a pie chop truly be considered a best breakfast or brunch option? Maybe, maybe not. It all really depends on how sweet you like it. Whatever you decide, Emporium Pies in Downtown McKinney is a must-try.

Emporium Pies is McKinney’s go-to spot for upscale house-made pies in unique and often seasonal flavors.

Take special note of the Smooth Operator chocolate pie. While most of Emporium Pies are

seasonal, the Smooth Operator is one of the few gems that’s available year round, cool French silk that’s lighter than custard and denser than mousse. It’s simple, a stunning silk rosette inside a pretzel crust that matches the intensity of dark chocolate with its salted edge. Of course, the Smooth Operator might not be your best breakfast option but we’re not going to tell you what to do.

107 S. Tennessee St. #400, McKinney | emporiumpies.com