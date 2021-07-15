Gather your whole family to take part in a weekend of eating, playing, watching, and learning in Collin County! With free movies, a food festival, a magic show, and more, there are plenty of activities to do this weekend that both kids and adults will enjoy.

Texas Food Fest

Sunday, July 18 at 12 p.m.

The texas food fest is back, and it promises to be the tastiest thing you could do this weekend! | photo courtesy of texas food fest’s facebook event page

Come try food from over 50 vendors who are bringing a variety from all over Texas! There will also be several small business vendors for you to shop from. The Food Fest will have vegan and keto options for those with stricter diets. To get a $10 ticket, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/texas-food-fest.

Mar Thoma Event Center | 11500 Luna Rd., Dallas

Learn More About Zoos

Available all weekend

The dallas zoo is partnering with the galleria for a fun and informative option of things to do this weekend. | vaibhavi hemasundar

Join the Dallas Zoo at the Galleria Gallery Wall to learn more about zoos, including topics like conservation, research, and field work being done to treat animals better. While you learn, take a photo with a Dallas Zoo feature. The Galleria Gallery Wall is located across the Apple Store.

Galleria Dallas | 13350 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas

(Check out our survival guide to the Dallas Zoo this summer!)

The Wizard of Oz at the Boardwalk

Friday, July 16 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Image courtesy of visitplano. Com

Take your family to watch The Wizard of Oz at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in their Summer Flashback Film series. There will be free parking and food.

The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5880 State Hwy. 121, Plano

Parade of Playhouses

Available all weekend

Image courtesy of dallascasa. Org

Dallas CASA presents Parade of Playhouses to raise awareness for abused or neglected kids who never had a safe place to play. Take your kids to enjoy the setup and be sure to support Dallas CASA’s cause.

Northpark Center | 8687 N. Central Expwy., Dallas

Free Star Wars Screening

Wednesday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Photo from shutterstock.

Watch Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at Legacy West’s Summer Sunset Movie Series! Each free reservation includes a $10 Legacy Hall gift card for each guest, your choice of a beer bucket or a select bottle of wine, and a box of candy. Feel free to enjoy the food and drinks offered for sale at Legacy Hall as well.

Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Dinosaur-Themed Magic Show

Saturday, July 17 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The dinosaur animatronics by billings productions are incredible. See more at the dinosaur company!

Watch a dinosaur magic show performed by Alan Paoletti of AP Magic at The Dinosaur Company. Purchasing a ticket will permit you to watch the show and also give you access to visit the Creature Corral and dinosaurs before or after the show. Get your ticket at https://fareharbor.com/billingsproductions.

420 Century Pkwy., Allen

