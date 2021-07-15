Gather your whole family to take part in a weekend of eating, playing, watching, and learning in Collin County! With free movies, a food festival, a magic show, and more, there are plenty of activities to do this weekend that both kids and adults will enjoy.
Texas Food Fest
Sunday, July 18 at 12 p.m.
Come try food from over 50 vendors who are bringing a variety from all over Texas! There will also be several small business vendors for you to shop from. The Food Fest will have vegan and keto options for those with stricter diets. To get a $10 ticket, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/texas-food-fest.
Mar Thoma Event Center | 11500 Luna Rd., Dallas
Learn More About Zoos
Available all weekend
Join the Dallas Zoo at the Galleria Gallery Wall to learn more about zoos, including topics like conservation, research, and field work being done to treat animals better. While you learn, take a photo with a Dallas Zoo feature. The Galleria Gallery Wall is located across the Apple Store.
Galleria Dallas | 13350 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas
(Check out our survival guide to the Dallas Zoo this summer!)
The Wizard of Oz at the Boardwalk
Friday, July 16 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Take your family to watch The Wizard of Oz at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in their Summer Flashback Film series. There will be free parking and food.
The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5880 State Hwy. 121, Plano
Parade of Playhouses
Available all weekend
Dallas CASA presents Parade of Playhouses to raise awareness for abused or neglected kids who never had a safe place to play. Take your kids to enjoy the setup and be sure to support Dallas CASA’s cause.
Northpark Center | 8687 N. Central Expwy., Dallas
Free Star Wars Screening
Wednesday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Watch Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at Legacy West’s Summer Sunset Movie Series! Each free reservation includes a $10 Legacy Hall gift card for each guest, your choice of a beer bucket or a select bottle of wine, and a box of candy. Feel free to enjoy the food and drinks offered for sale at Legacy Hall as well.
Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
Dinosaur-Themed Magic Show
Saturday, July 17 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Watch a dinosaur magic show performed by Alan Paoletti of AP Magic at The Dinosaur Company. Purchasing a ticket will permit you to watch the show and also give you access to visit the Creature Corral and dinosaurs before or after the show. Get your ticket at https://fareharbor.com/billingsproductions.
420 Century Pkwy., Allen
Recurring things to do this weekend
- Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.
- Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.
- For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, Willow Bend Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!
- See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.