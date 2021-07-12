May, June and July are blueberry picking season, so get ready to load the whole family up into the car and head to one of these five blueberry farms near Collin County!

Two of these blueberry farms — Tyler Berry Farm and Blueberry Hill Farms — are still open for the 2021 blueberry picking season.

Tyler Berry Farm

9628 County Rd 429, Tyler, TX 75704

Sat 7 am – 1 pm, Mon 7 am – 1 pm

The wiggins family | photo courtesy of the tyler berry farm website

Tyler Berry Farm is a family business through and through. Founded in 1984 by Kent and Juanita Wiggins, the blueberry farm is now run by the Wiggins’ grandson, Marshal, and his wife, Addie. In March 2021, the couple built a house on the farm to raise their newborn daughter, Mabeline Grace.

This is a wonderful blueberry farm at which to spend a whole day trip. They have shaded picnic tables and games for kids and adults to sit down and relax after a day of blueberry picking. Visitors may come across the farms ducks, sheep and chicken, although the Wigginses urge you to only wave at them from a distance — apparently Boaz and BAA BAA, the sheep, are particularly cranky. Watch out for ants, wasps and bees, but don’t harm them because they’re necessary for pollination!

After a day of blueberry picking, head over to the Tyler Berry Farm website for tons of blueberry recipes: blueberry crumble cobbler, blueberry popsicles, no-bake blueberry pie, blueberry-lemon maple syrup and crazy blueberry crunch pie. If, by some chance, you’re tired of just eating these blueberries fresh.

Details

Accepts cash, check and Venmo

$3.50/ lb for 2021 (pricing alters slightly annually)

Baskets are provided free of charge

They have a public restroom!

Blueberry Hill Farms

Blueberry Hill Farms, 10268 FM 314, Edom, Texas 75756

Fri – Sun : 7 am – 5 pm

Photo courtesy of the Blueberry Hill Farms website

Blueberry Hill Farms is owned by Chuck and Sherri Arena, who moved to the blueberry farm in 1999 to get their three daughters away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The farm is usually open for visitors to pick their own blueberries in June and July. You can also buy fresh blueberries already picked.

Stop by the country store and bakery from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m to munch on sweet treats. There are donuts, blueberries n’ cream pies, blueberry muffins, turnovers, blueberry frozen yogurt and blueberry lemonade. You can also purchase preserves in the following flavors: blueberry, blueberry butter, cherry blueberry, orange marmalade, fig, peach, apricot, cherry, blackberry and frog … Just kidding, it’s fig, raspberry, orange and ginger, and it sounds delicious.

Details:

Pick your own: $3.85 / lb

Pre-picked blueberries: $3 (pint), $20 (5 lb box), $25 (gallon), $33 (flat – 12 pints)

Frozen blueberries: $20 / gallon

You can stay at the farmhouse, listed on AirBnB for $155 a night.

Currently on sale. The Arenas are looking for a new family to take over the farm!

Blase Family Farm

1232 E Fork Rockwall, TX 75087 US

Blueberry picking is a wonderful activity for kids! | photo courtesy of the blase family farm website

The Blase Family Farm is a small pick your own urban blueberry farm with a pumpkin patch in October. The 2021 blueberry picking season is closed, but look forward to taking a short drive over next year! The season changes annually depending on spring weather, but it’s usually 4-6 weeks from the end of May through the beginning of July.

This blueberry farm has 1600 blueberry bushes in four varieties: Tiff Blue, Premier, Climax and Brightwell. After a long day of blueberry picking, relax in one of 50 adirondack chairs or at a picnic table in the shade.

Blase Family Farm also sells a wide variety of sweet treats for visitors to enjoy. There are homemade popsicles in blueberry, strawberry and lemonade. They sell fudge in the following flavors during blueberry season: blueberry cheesecake, cookies and cream, chocolate, orange cream, chocolate pecan, peanut butter and peanut butter chocolate. During pumpkin season, you have to try the extremely popular pumpkin fudge. They also sell blueberry butter and fresh-baked lemon blueberry bread — the bread often sells out, so get there early!

Attention educators! This blueberry farm offers spring field trips for a minimum of 15 kids. Students are $8 each, as are parents and siblings, but teachers are free. Field trips are two to two and a half hours, during which students will attend a ​nature walk, plant a seed to take home (basil or cilantro), participate in a story reading and scavenger hunt and play outdoor games.

Details

Pets not permitted

No public restrooms, although there are porta-potties and hand washing stations

Blueberry plants for sale

The Blueberry Farm

982 TX-37, Quitman, TX 75783

The fruit of blueberry picking labors. | photo courtesy of the blueberry farm on facebook

This blueberry farm features four different rabbiteye blueberry varieties: Alapaha, Climax, Brightwell and Powderblue. Unfortunately there is no pick your own in 2021 because of the winter storms, but you can still call 903-497-6028 to order pre-picked blueberries. Try their homemade ice cream!

Details

Pick your own: $15 / gallon, minimum $10 for 1/2 gallon or less

We-Pick: $25 / gallon

Cash only

Blueberry Ridge Farm

2785 US-80, Mineola, TX 75773

Wed – Fri : 8 am – 1 pm, Sat : 8 am – 4 pm

Photo courtesy of the Blueberry Ridge Farm website

Blueberry Ridge Farm offers blueberry picking in summer and a pumpkin patch in fall. There are 2000 organic blueberry bushes in four varieties: Tiff Blue, Climax, Powder Blue and Premier. There is no pick your own in 2021 because of the winter storms, but get ready to make a whole day trip out of it next year! This blueberry farm also has picnic spots and allows visitors to hike or mountain bike on its premises. The country store and barn are available to lease for special events. You can also visit the nearby Mineola Nature Preserve for 13 additional miles of trails for horseback riding, jogging and biking.

Details

Pick your own: $15/gallon

Buckets and bags provided free of charge

Cash or check only

Blueberry picking tips

Only pick the berries that are actually blue. White and green berries are not ready and will not ripen at home. Turn and pull to pick. If the berry easily comes off the bush, it’s ripe. Blueberries that are blue with hints of red or pink will ripen at room temperature. Apply bug spray on your shoes and socks; chiggers are attracted to blueberry plants. Wear comfortable shoes. Bring sunscreen, water bottles, hand held fans and a wide-brimmed hat for shade. Bring a cooler for the ride home so that your blueberries don’t overheat.

