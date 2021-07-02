Happy 4th of July! This weekend has plenty of celebration activities for the whole family filled with music, fireworks, and more. While you celebrate, take a look at local art and get the chance to receive free items.

Don’t miss out on adding a fireworks show to your things to do this weekend. | shutterstock. Com

4th of July Celebration

Sunday, July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Head over to the Frisco Rail Yard to watch Frisco’s fireworks display and enjoy food, drinks, and music! This weekend, they are offering fare from food trucks like FreshMex, Caribbean Cajun, The Caboose and Dough Box. They are also welcoming folks to come enjoy 4th of July fireworks along with live music from The Emerson Band!

Check out their whole event line-up here.

Frisco Rail Yard | 9040 First St., Frisco

Independence Festival

Sunday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Celebrate the 4th of July at the Independence Fest 2021! This family-friendly event will showcase live bands and have concession stands, a kid’s zone, a car show, a children’s parade, exhibitors, and a fireworks display. Gates open at Bakersfield Park at 5 p.m on Saturday, July 3.

For more information, go to their site!

1201 Duncan Ln., Flower Mound

Red, White, and BOOM Parade

Saturday, July 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Historic Downtown McKinney has a 4th of July celebration parade for the whole family! There will be a parade, block party, concerts, and fireworks.

Go to https://www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM for more information.

Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

An art walk would make for a lovely and different thing to do this weekend!

Art Walk

Friday, July 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Take a look at local art and crafts at The Boardwalk at Granite Park’s Art Walk. Every first Friday of the month, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can stroll along the Boardwalk to enjoy crafted goods and art by local artisans.

Check out the Boardwalk at Granite Park’s website for more info on upcoming events!

The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5880 TX-121, Plano

Whiskey cake’s always a great dining option, especially to do this weekend if you donate a mug! | courtesy of whiskey cake

Donate a Mug for a Meal and a Coffee Press

From Saturday, July 3 at 10:30 a.m. to July 4 at 4 p.m.

Bring your unused coffee mugs to Whiskey Cake Plano and receive a complimentary order of biscuits and gravy and a coffee press. The offer is valid from 9:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Whiskey Cake Plano | 3601 Dallas Pkwy., Plano

A farmers market is always a fantastic thing to do this weekend… and collin county’s got plenty!

Recurring Things To Do This Weekend

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines as part of your agenda of what to do this weekend. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

One more note: you can go see the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia. It’s a worthy cap-off of whatever you decide to do this weekend!