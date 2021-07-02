With the number of streaming platforms increasing each day, the programs available for us to watch are endless. Sure, the world is beginning to open back up, but when that COVID-era agoraphobia begins to hit and you want to go home to watch TV, you may see some Collin County-raised talent on your screen.

Whether you’re in need of a therapy session with In Treatment’s Dr. Brooke Taylor or want to goof off with the iCarly crew, you’re likely to find talent from Collin County on your favorite show.

Laci Mosley as Harper on iCarly. Went to school in Collin County’s own Liberty High School. | Photo credit: Giselle Hernandez/Paramount+

Laci Mosley

This year has been big for actress/comedienne Laci Mosley. This past April, the Liberty High School alumna made her debut as a cast member on the second season on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. She is currently playing Harper, the bubbly, quick-witted roommate to Carly Shay on Paramount+’s iCarly reboot. For a good laugh, be sure to catch Mosley on new episodes of iCarly streaming every Thursday.

John Benjamin Hickey as Colin on In Treatment. He is a Plano Senior High alum! | Photo credit: Suzanne Tenner

John Benjamin Hickey

Plano Senior High School alumnus John Benjamin Hickey is a Broadway star, having earned a Tony Award for his performance in the stage production of The Normal Heart. On the latest season of HBO’s In Treatment, Hickey plays Colin, a fresh out of prison white collar criminal who is adjusting to a new world after seeing how much has changed since he was away. All episodes of In Treatment are currently streaming on HBO Max.

Marsai Martin as Diane on Black-ish. She was born in Plano. | Photo credit: Richard Cartwright/ABC

Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin may be young, but she’s already built an impressive resume. The Plano-born actress has won six NAACP awards for her role as the mischievous Diane on ABC’s Black-ish. At 14-years-old, she was named the youngest person to hold the title of executive producer on a major Hollywood production with her film Little. In August, you’ll be able to hear Martin in Paramount+ original Paw Patrol: The Movie, where she will voice a savvy dachshund named Liberty.

Hunter Parrish as Father Andrews on Ratched. He’s an alum from Vines High School in Collin County. | Screenshot from Netflix

Hunter Parrish

He may have captured our hearts as Silas on Weeds, but you don’t want to get too attached to Hunter Parrish’s character on Netflix’s Ratched. On the medical thriller, the Vines High School alumnus plays a priest named Father Andrews. By the second episode of the first season, Andrews is placed in a state of catatonia by Nurse Ratched (Sarah Paulson). Does he make it out alive? Stream Ratched on Netflix to find out.

Sasha Lane as Hunter C-20 on Loki is from Collin County, raised in Frisco | Courtesy of Disney+

Sasha Lane

If you’re a Marvel fan, then you’re probably aware of Sasha Lane’s role as Hunter C-20 on Disney+’s Loki. But if you’re not up to date on all things Marvel, you’ll want to keep your eye out for the Frisco-raised Lane, who went from Collin County-native to playing a hunter of the Time Variance Authority. New episodes of Loki stream every Wednesday on Disney+.

We also talked to Plano-born actor Bryce Gheisar (who appeared in Wonder with Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, worked with Clint Eastwood in The 15:17 to Paris, and starred in Nickelodeon's The Astronauts), and he had some tough advice for aspiring actors!