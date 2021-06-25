Take part in numerous summer celebrations with your family, get an immersive dinosaur experience, or pick up a new hobby this weekend. There are fun things to do for all ages, so grab your family and friends and get out there!

Summer Festival

Saturday, June 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Join The Station McKinney at their free Summer Fun Festival! There will be outdoor and indoor activities, live entertainment, crafters and vendors to shop from, food, games, and much more.

The Station McKinney | 109 E. Lamar St., McKinney

Jurassic World Exhibition

Available all weekend

Get an immersive experience with interactive activities associated with scenes from Jurassic World. Find out more about the creation of the movie and see dinosaurs of all sizes up close. Get your ticket quickly at https://www.showclix.com/event/jurassic-world-exhibition-dallas, the event is selling out fast!

Grandscape | 5732 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Celebrate Summer with Fireworks and Fun

Saturday, June 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy good food, live music, and fireworks at the Market Street Allen USA Celebration. Find out more about activities, parking, and the shuttle service at https://www.allenspecialevents.org/.

Celebration Park | 701 Angel Pkwy., Allen

Summer Pool Party

Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kick off the arrival of summer at a pool party hosted by Flatiron District at Austin Ranch with a DJ, food truck, and shaved ice! There will be games and activities including a foam pit, water slide, and more.

6101 Saintsbury Dr., The Colony

Learn How to Knit

Available all weekend

Learn how to knit, crochet, or improve your technique at Stitches Boutique and Lounge’s Friday and Saturday classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Whatever your skill level, you can learn something new, or work on your current work in progress on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in their open lounge.

Stitches Boutique and Lounge | 1029 E. 15th St., Plano

Kick Back at an Outdoor Concert

Friday, June 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Head over to Frisco Square with a blanket or a lawn chair and watch a great performance for free. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/.

Frisco Square | 8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.