Things to Do this Week focuses on this weekend’s celebration of Juneteenth and Father’s Day with plenty of informative and family-friendly activities. Eat crawfish at the historic Stockyards, attend a parade and a march, enjoy food trucks and vendors in downtown McKinney or play some golf for a good cause. There are a variety of outdoor and indoor things to do in this weekend’s slightly cooler temperatures, so go show your support!

Father’s Day Crawfish Boil

Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m.

Celebrate Father’s Day at the Fort Worth Stockyards with boiled crawfish from Bayou Boils, live jazz, and more fun activities. A pound of crawfish is $10 and comes with corn and potatoes. Pre-order crawfish at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stockyards-crawfish-boil or purchase them the day of the event.

Fort Worth Stockyards | 131 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth

Via @legacywestplano on facebook

Juneteenth Fest

Saturday, June 19 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Commemorate the ending of slavery at the Legacy West Juneteenth Fest by shopping from Black-owned businesses and supporting live musicians and vendors. Mtoto Agency is hosting the event and also offering a face-painting booth for kids from 12 to 2 p.m.

Get a free ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-juneteenth-fest.

Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr., Plano

Juneteenth Parade, March & Festival

Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m.

Join in the Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration, March and Festival parade, benefiting the Blair Foundation for Humanitarian Assistance and Social Services. Celebrate freedom and emancipation with civic and community organizers, elected officials, entertainers, local car, biker, and trail-riding clubs. There will be a free main stage concert, Negro League Historical Exhibit, car and bike shows, a picnic area and a Domino’s & Spades tournament.

Register for the event at https://www.dfwjuneteenthcelebration.com/.

Fair Park | 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas

Vdb photos / shutterstock. Com

McKinney Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Participate in McKinney’s Juneteenth celebration where there will be morning fitness classes, an outdoor kids zone, live entertainment, food trucks, and vendors!

Visit https://www.mckinneytexas.org/3366/McKinney-Juneteenth to learn more about this fun-filled day.

Finch Park | 301 W. Standifer St., McKinney

Dinosaurs Then and Now

Friday, June 18 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn about raptors and other dinosaurs at The Dinosaur Company’s live birds of prey presentation. See the live birds in the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center, participate in fun activities, and more.

Tickets are $10-$13 at https://fareharbor.com/billingsproductions/.

420 Century Pkwy., Allen

Shutterstock. Com

Golf for a Cause

Friday, June 18th at 7 a.m.

Participate in the Lewis Family Foundation’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament to support the Foundation’s benefiting charities, which can be found at https://www.lewisff.org/.

For more information and to register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lewis-family-foundation-2021.

Cowboys Golf Club | 1600 Fairway Dr., Grapevine

Kick Back at an Outdoor Concert

Saturday, June 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Head over to The Village Green at Watters Creek with a blanket or a lawn chair and watch a great performance for free. To see the full schedule, go to https://bit.ly/3x7ODLg.

970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Things to do this juneteenth, father's day weekend in collin county 7

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.