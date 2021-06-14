Like Audrey Hepburn once said, “elegance is the only beauty that never fades.” And that elegance is almost here.

Tiffany & Co. opens Thursday, June 17, at Legacy West in Plano. Soon, you can treat yourself to Tiffany diamonds at 7801 Windrose Avenue.

The addition of a Tiffany & Co. location in Plano marks the company’s eighth boutique in Texas, according to the Tiffany & Co. New York team. Plano was chosen as the location for the new store because of how rapidly the population in North Texas is growing.

“We want to be accessible to those that do not live in Dallas but shop at Tiffany,” the Tiffany & Co. team wrote in an email to Local Profile. “As the ‘City of Excellence,’ Plano feels vibrant, fresh and inviting.”

Tiffany and Co. is just the latest luxury store to call Legacy West its home. A Gucci store opened on April 16, and a CHANEL Beauty boutique opened on May 28. Other brands that will set up shop at Legacy West in the near future are Louis Vuitton and Tory Burch.

But Tiffany & Co. still stands out in Legacy West, as it’s the only luxury jeweler in North Texas, according to the team.

Surrounded by a glass facade that shows the sparkling diamonds inside, the upcoming 2,500-square-foot store will be lit with natural light and filled with display cases showing off Tiffany’s latest designs. Located in Legacy West’s newest building across from Legacy Hall, the boutique features Tiffany’s classic collections like Tiffany T1 and Tiffany HardWear, according to a press release.

And, of course, the boutique features Tiffany & Co.’s beautifully cut engagement rings from the Tiffany True bridal collection and Charles Tiffany Setting engagement rings for men, which just launched in May.

But life is about the journey, not the destination.

Tiffany & Co. illuminates this through its Diamond Craftsmanship Journey program, which shares the entire journey of the diamond from the ground to your finger. Tiffany’s reveals the diamond’s region or country of origin, where it was cut and polished, where it was graded and quality-assured, and where it was set in the jewelry.

“Our longstanding commitment to diamond sustainability and responsible sourcing is highlighted not only in engagement rings, but throughout the retail experience at Legacy West through Tiffany’s Diamond Craftsmanship Journey program,” the Tiffany team wrote.

Tiffany & Co. | 7801 Windrose Avenue, Plano | tiffany.com

Editor’s note: story has been updated to show that Tiffany & Co. is now opening on Thursday, June 17, instead of Friday, June 18.