Father’s Day is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for you to get the dad in your life a gift to show them your appreciation. But dads can be insanely hard to shop for (speaking from experience).

So, if you need help finding a gift for your dad this Father’s Day, which falls on June 20 this year, here are five ideas to help you out.

Phone docking station

It may sound simple, but if the dad you’re shopping for likes practicality, then a phone docking station is an incredible Father’s Day gift. Basically, these contraptions give you a place to not only charge your phone, but also places to put your keys, wallet, pens, glasses and other everyday items.

One phone docking station option on Amazon is this TESLYAR Wood Phone Docking Station. It has high reviews and a three-in-one charging station, so you get more bang for your buck.

A second option is this SHIBA LOGIC Wood Phone Docking Station for Men. Again, this docking station has great reviews and comes in a lighter wood finish than the above option.

Toiletry bag

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is slowly coming to a close (albeit as slow as Christmas), and we all begin traveling again, an excellent option for a Father’s Day gift is a toiletry bag. And it’s an especially great choice if the dad you’re shopping for travels often for work.

One example is this Elviros Toiletry Bag for Men, which comes in a medium and large size. It’s water resistant, and while it may look small in the below photo, it has a lot of pockets inside and plenty of storage space.

Another fantastic option is a hanging toiletry bag, like this Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag for Men and Women on Amazon. I used to have a hanging toiletry bag, and it makes finding your stuff while traveling so much easier.

Tie and belt rack

I know what you may be thinking — many people are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and aren’t reaching for business casual (let alone any clothes other than pajamas) right now. But many people are starting to head back to their office and endure their morning commutes. And because of that, many are having to dust off their work clothes.

That’s why a tie and belt rack, like this Richards Homewares 21 Closet Tie Rack on Amazon, is an incredible gift idea for Father’s Day. And this tie and belt rack, specifically, can hold up to 21 items.

Another option is a tie rack that is, no joke, automatic and only costs $26.79. This StorageMaid Motorized Tie Rack Organizer for Closet on Amazon not only scrolls through your ties for you, but it even has a light to help you navigate. But make note — it needs four C batteries, which are not included.

Blue light glasses

I’ll be honest — I thought blue light glasses were a waste of money when I first heard about them. Turns out, they are actually helpful. I got a pair as a gift, and they have helped with my eye strain throughout the day. And since most of us are stuck staring at our computers all day, this Father’s Day gift is useful for almost anyone.

One option on Amazon are these Stylish Blue Light Blocking Glasses for Women or Men. These glasses have excellent reviews and even come with a case.

A second option is this Tanlys 2 Pack Blue Light Blocking Glasses, which come with two pairs that have a more rounded shape. This way, the person you’re shopping for has a couple different options to choose from.

Mug or hat

In journalism, I’ve often heard the acronym KISS — “keep it simple, stupid” — thrown around as a reminder to keep writing short, sweet and uncomplicated. And the gift of a mug or hat (if you’re not shopping for a coffee drinker) encompass KISS to a T.

If the dad you’re shopping for is a coffee fiend, one option for a mug is this Smart Mug Warmer with Double Vacuum Insulation. While it’s pretty pricey ($99.95), if you have the money and want to get a mug that is not only insanely useful but also really fancy, this mug is a fantastic option.

Or, if you would rather take the funny route, another option is this Yoda Best Dad Ever Mug. Not only is it funny (if you’re a Star Wars fan, that is), but it’s also a pretty good size, which means it can hold a lot of coffee.

But if the dad in your life isn’t a coffee drinker, a simple hat is an excellent alternative. This Amazon Essentials Men’s Baseball Cap on Amazon comes in a variety of neutral or non-neutral colors. And it doesn’t have any sort of logo on it, which is helpful if you aren’t sure what they would want on a hat.

However, you also can’t go wrong with this Adidas Men’s Superlite Relaxed Adjustable Performance Cap. Again, it comes in a lot of different colors, but has a logo to add a little more to it.