Christmas came early this year, as the grocery giant H-E-B is opening its third Collin County location in McKinney.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller announced the upcoming location on Facebook and in a press release Tuesday. The McKinney H-E-B will be located at the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway, according to an H-E-B press release. It’s expected to open in spring 2023.

“Happy to announce that HEB is coming to McKinney!” Fuller wrote in the Facebook post. “They are building a flagship store on Eldorado east of Custer.”

The future McKinney H-E-B is just the third in a series of upcoming H-E-B’s coming to Collin County. In late March, former Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced that H-E-B’s are coming to Frisco and Plano.

The Frisco H-E-B will be located at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street, and the Plano H-E-B location will be at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

Last week, H-E-B broke ground at the Plano and Frisco construction sites. Both locations are expected to open in fall 2022.

“Today is an exciting day for our community as we announce the upcoming arrival of this legendary store to the City of McKinney,” Fuller said in the release. “H-E-B is famous for its wildly committed fanbase and unwavering commitment to the communities they serve. We are proud to be part of the growing H-E-B family in Texas and give our residents more options to keep their dollars local.”