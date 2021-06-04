This weekend is filled with fun family-friendly activities! With several live music performances, a magic show, and ice rink activities, there’s no way you could be bored this weekend. Savor the blissful beginning of summer and spend some time outside.

25th Annual Texas Music Revolution

Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5

Listen to live country music at the 25th annual Texas Music Revolution at the Historic Downtown McKinney Cultural District. For the full lineup and ticket information, go to https://www.prekindle.com/event.

Downtown Historic McKinney Square | 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

Dinosaur-Themed Magic Show

Saturday, June 5 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Watch a dinosaur magic show performed by Alan Paoletti of AP Magic at The Dinosaur Company. Purchasing a ticket will permit you to watch the show and also give you access to visit the Creature Corral and dinosaurs before or after the show. Get your ticket at https://fareharbor.com/billingsproductions.

Taste Great Food and Listen to Live Music

Friday, June 4 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday, June 5 from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Try food from over two dozen restaurants at Taste Addison while listening to live music performances by national and local artists. For more information regarding food, music, and tickets, visit Taste Addison.

Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Cir., Addison

Games on Ice

Saturday, June 5 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Head over to the Allen Community Ice Rink to escape the incoming summer heat and play games like bowling and shuffleboard or try an obstacle course on ice. Entry costs $5 and skate rentals are $3. Bring a non-perishable food item for ACO to get a free skate rental!

Allen Community Ice Rink | 200 E. Stacy Rd., Allen

Free Summer Concert

Friday, June 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Take your family and pets to Frisco Square to enjoy a free outdoor concert and shop from multiple vendors.

Frisco Square | 8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco

Have Fun at the Frisco Fair

Every day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Sunday, June 6

Head over to the Frisco Fresh Market to have some carnival fun! There will be rides, games, food, and more. Purchase tickets onsite; rides start at $4.

Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr., Frisco

Kick Back at an Outdoor Concert

Saturday, June 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Head over to The Village Green at Watters Creek with a blanket or a lawn chair and watch a great performance for free. To see the full schedule, go to https://bit.ly/3x7ODLg.

970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.