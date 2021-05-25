Wylie was just a tiny Texas town back in 1980 when neighbors found Betty Gore broken and bleeding from multiple ax wounds on the laundry room floor. On this Friday the 13 morning, Gore’s husband, Allan, was away on business and couldn’t reach his wife by phone. He asked his neighbors to check on her. She could have been angry with him or busy tending to their newborn. Instead, they found a scene from a camp slasher flick and the crying newborn unattended in her crib.

Candy Montgomery was friends with Gore. They often babysat each other’s kids and went to church together.She was also sleeping with Gore’s husband, and would stand trial for Gore’s murder. She pleaded not guilty by way of self-defense and claimed that Betty found out about the affair, confronted her when she came by and picked up an ax in a fit of rage. Montgomery got control of the ax during the struggle and hit Betty over the head. She didn’t stop there and continued to strike Betty with the ax — 41 times.

A jury believed her.

For years, people have speculated about what really happened that day.Now HBO Max plans to bring the speculation to life 40 years later with the new limited series “Love and Death.” Elizabeth Olsen from the Marvel movies will be playing Montgomery.

The true crime limited series is based on a series of articles that appeared in Texas Monthly a few years after Gore’s murder and the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Love and Death in the Suburbs. David Kelley and Nicole Kidman, both from theBig Little LiesandThe Undoing, are working with Lionsgate Television to bring the series to life.

“We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen,” Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group, told Deadline in a May 3 article. “Her talent, charisma and energy can bewitch audiences like no other.”

Olsen recently starred as Marvel’s Scarlet Witch in Disney+’s WandaVision.

This is a second attempt at telling Gore’s story in recent years. In July 2020, Universal Content Productions announced the limited series “Candy,” which stars Elisabeth Moss as Montgomery. Hulu then picked up the project in December.

It’s unclear when “Love and Death” or “Candy” will be released. Neither HBO Max or Hulu has announced a release date yet.