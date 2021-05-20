Friendly reminder — nominations for the Business Council for the Arts 2021 Obelisk Awards are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28. The awards recognize business and art companies and leaders for their contributions to art and culture throughout North Texas.

Local Profile’s Publisher Philip and Vice President of Sales Rebecca Silvestri are this year’s BCA Obelisk Awards co-chairs. As co-chairs, they will join BCA’s selection committee and help choose the award winners.

The event’s luncheon and award ceremony will take place on Nov. 17 at Fairmont Dallas.

Nominees can be businesses, non-profit organizations or individuals. But the organization or individual must fall into one of seven categories:

Business Champion for the Arts

Outstanding Leadership Arts Alumnus

Visionary Non-profit Arts Leader

Arts Education

Arts Partnerships

New Initiatives

Distinguished Cultural Organization

Requirements

Broken down, a nominee for the Business Champion for the Arts category is a business leader who has shown a long-term commitment to arts and culture. Nominees for the Outstanding Leadership Arts Alumnus should be a graduates of the Leadership Arts Institute. However, a Visionary Non-profit Arts Leader nominee should be a non-profit arts leader.

An Arts Education category nominee should be a business that supports art education programs in North Texas. The Arts Partnerships and New Initiatives categories both recognize one small/medium business and one large business. Business nominees for the Arts Partnerships category should be businesses that have supported one or more arts/culture organizations for a minimum of three years. But nominees for the New Initiatives category should be businesses that engage with the arts in a program started within the last three years. Nominees for the Distinguished Cultural Organization category should be arts/culture organizations.

To nominate a person or business online, click here. Nominations can also be sent via mail to: Business Council for the Arts, c/o Obelisk 2021 Co-Chairs, 8687 N. Central Expy., Suite 2131, Dallas, TX 75225.