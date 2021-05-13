While this past week has brought more rain than anyone would ever ask for, the weekend is looking much brighter and warmer (for now, at least). That being said, rain is forecast to come back next week, so take advantage of the weather this weekend. And as you venture back outside, here are some things you can do.

Go to The Petting Zoo

Sunday, May 16 from noon to 3 p.m.

If you’re an animal lover, then you’ll definitely be interested in this event. Frisco Fresh Market is hosting a petting zoo event this weekend! The 35-animal miniature farm will be complete with mini goats, sheep, ducks, chickens, a mini cow, a mini donkey, a mini horse and a pig. Entry is $5 per person or child. Payment is cash only, but there’s an ATM on site. And if there’s a line to get into the petting zoo, each person will be limited to 7 minutes with the animals. With that in mind — make sure you get there early!

Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Drive, Frisco

Hang Out at The Chalk Art Festival

Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Unlock your creative side this weekend by turning some boring sidewalks into masterpieces. This Saturday, you can join amateur and professional artists at Carrollton Texas Parks and Recreation’s chalk art festival. Admission is free and will include free prepackaged crafts for non-participants, an area for aspiring chalk artists, artisan craft displays and food. Live music from Kamica King will also be part of the event. And make sure you bring a lawn chair!

Mary Heads Carter Park | 2320 Heads Lane, Carrollton

Watch a Concert by The Creek

Saturday, May 15 from 7-9 p.m.

Looking to jam out this weekend? Watters Creek’s Concerts by The Creek has you covered. This Saturday, attendees can listen to music from Old’s Cool, described as rock ‘n roll of legendary bands. So, grab a blanket or lawn chair, find a comfy spot on the green and rock out to some good tunes.

Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Drive, Allen

Check Out Some Cars & Guitars

Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

Cars and guitars can go hand-in-hand, as it turns out. Adriatica Village is hosting a cars and guitars benefit this weekend at The Guitar Sanctuary. Proceeds from the event will go to Texas Lions Camp, which helps disabled children. The event will include raffles, vendors and live music. And if you’re interested in showing off your car, prizes will be given for the top 20 show, best of show, car, truck, motorcycle and people’s choice. If you want to enter your car, there’s a $20 entry fee, and registration will take place from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Adriatica Village at The Guitar Sanctuary | 6633 Virginia Parkway, McKinney

Sell Your Old Stuff

Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to noon.

It’s spring cleaning season! And if you haven’t started cleaning yet, then you’re in luck. Plano Parks and Recreation and Oak Point Recreation Center are hosting their annual community garage sale this Saturday. The event will take place in the Plano Event Center parking lot. But space is limited. To register or get more information, call Oak Point Recreation Center at 972-941-7540.

Plano Event Center | 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Recurring Things to Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.