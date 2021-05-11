As the weather warms up, ice slowly makes its way into our coffee. While most associate coffee with the wintertime, real coffee addicts know that iced coffee is the best way to beat the Texas heat. But where are some of the best places in Plano to get an iced (or hot — no judgment) coffee?

My fellow caffeine addicts, this one’s for you. Here are the five best Plano coffee shops.

Coffee drink at 151 Coffee in Plano. | Courtesy of 151 Coffee’s Facebook page.

151 Coffee

Because of COVID-19, you may have missed the opening of 151 Coffee back in January 2020. But this drive-thru Plano coffee shop has a wide variety of delicious iced and hot coffees to choose from. And they also offer something unique — infused energy drinks. So, if you really need a pick-me-up, 151 Coffee definitely has you covered.

Customers on Google Reviews say the coffee shop has an energetic vibe and even a lovely patio area to sit outside and enjoy your beverage. And with daily hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., nighttime coffee drinkers are welcome, too.

“The employees are so kind and friendly,” Mollie Imlach wrote in a Google Review. “The coffee is delicious and the options are endless. We love coming here and will definitely be back.”

1151 Preston Road, Plano | 151coffee.com | 682-325-2124

Inside of Mudleaf Coffee in Plano. | Courtesy of Mudleaf’s Instagram page.

Mudleaf Coffee

The decor and ambiance inside Mudleaf Coffee will make you “want to Instagram everything,” according to a Google Review. And if that’s not enough, this Plano coffee shop has tons of delicious coffee drinks and some unique seasonal beverages as well.

Mudleaf also offers breakfast and lunch, with options such as avocado toast, kolaches and breakfast tacos. And if you happen to have a meeting or planned study group, Mudleaf has its “Mudroom” available for rent. To reserve it, click here. Mudleaf is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and is closed on Sunday.

“This is my favorite coffee shop,” John Baker wrote in a Google Review. “Great drinks, lots of space to let people spread out, and nice staff.”

3100 Independence Parkway, Suite #300, Plano | mudleafcoffee.com | 469-931-2233

Coffee drink at Coffee del Rey in Plano. | Courtesy of Coffee del Rey’s website.

Coffee del Rey

This Plano coffee shop is perfect for true coffee fanatics. Not only can you get a cup of coffee, but you can buy their coffee beans to make more for yourself at home. Customers say on Google Reviews that their coffee is incredible, and many refuse to buy their coffee beans from anywhere else.

But the coffee shop doesn’t just have good coffee — they also give back to the community. According to the coffee shop’s website, they’ve served the Plano area for eight years and are partners with the North Texas Food Bank. A portion of all the coffee shop’s profits goes back to the community.

“I have been coming to Coffee Del Rey for two years,” Frank Laureano wrote in a Google Review. “I’ve never had anything but a wonderful experience. The quality of the coffee, the customer service and the knowledge of the staff is always 5 stars.”

1915 N. Central Expressway, Suite #340, Plano | coffeedelrey.com | 469-534-5752

Iced coffee drink at 1418 Coffeehouse in Plano. | Courtesy of 1418 Coffeehouse’s Facebook page.

1418 Coffeehouse

With drinks named “The Purple Haze” and “The Sgt. Pepper,” you’ll truly feel like John Lennon or Jimi Hendrix as you drink away on 1418’s comfortable couches and chairs. Google reviewers say the Plano coffee shop has an extremely relaxing vibe — perfect for working or studying.

This craft coffeehouse in downtown Plano offers a wide variety of coffee blends from Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters. But they also offer tons of food, from tacos to desserts. 1418 Coffeehouse is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This is one of my favorite coffee shops in Texas now,” one Google reviewer wrote. “I visited for my first time yesterday and had a great experience.”

1418 K Ave., Plano | 1418coffee.com | 214-738-5664

Iced coffee drink at XO Coffee Company in Plano. | Courtesy of XO Coffee Company’s Facebook page.

XO Coffee Company

The coffee at XO Coffee Company is excellent, but, apparently, so are their breakfast options. For a coffee shop, XO Coffee Company has a ton of food options. It’s perfect if you’re someone who likes to have something to eat along with your coffee.

All of the shop’s food, pastries, drinks and drink syrups are made from scratch, making them well-loved among Google reviewers. The shop’s current temporary hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and is closed on Monday.

“Quality food, quality staff, quality coffee, can’t beat this,” CTransport52 wrote in a Google Review. “I got my coffee before I had even finished paying and my food was at the table 3 minutes after I [sat] down. I have nothing negative to say at all about the place.”

1023 E. 15th St., Plano | xocoffeeco.com | 972-212-4318