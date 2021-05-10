Marfa, Texas should be unremarkable. Instead, it’s an artistic paradise on the Texas edge of the Rio Grande. It is a center of culture where dozens of artists—and even more tourists—come to find themselves and collect pins, bongs, and bumper stickers. The Marfa of today sprouted back in the ‘70s when Donald Judd, a renowned minimalist, bought chunks of town. Since then, chefs, artists, thinkers and dreamers have moved in.

Marfa has a little of everything: history, art, and mysteries all grow in the liminal West Texas wilds. At Hotel Paisano, where the cast and crew of Giant once stayed during filming, guests can walk in the footsteps of Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, and James Dean. In the empty wastelands out of town, they pilgrimage to Prada Marfa. This art project is a lonely faux outpost of a designer boutique outfitted with Prada bags and shoes, and strange desert bugs, that have found their way inside the bulletproof glass walls.

As for mysteries, the Marfa lights, strange orbs that spontaneously dance on the hazy horizon, have endured for over a hundred years. Only the lucky ones see them at the viewing area and visitor center. Or, there’s the mystery of what makes Marfa Burrito so intoxicating guests will come as early as 6 a.m. The ‘Queen of Burritos’ runs the restaurant out of her own house, where the scent of homemade tortillas and chorizo fills the air.

To experience Marfa, tourists stay at El Cosmico. El Cosmico is a vaguely nomadic glampground with retro, renovated trailers painted in cheerful yellow tones, yurts, and tepees. People come to do nothing but dream in desert colors, and hide from the sun in a hammock.

Additionally, Plano visitors can even find a taste of home. Marfa’s Tumbleweed Laundry, a laundromat and coffee shop, serves Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream. Marfa is truly a town that has everything a restless wanderer could ever hope to find.

Originally published as part of the May/June 2021 Weekend Getaways Issue.