Happy Mother’s Day! Thank the women in your life by taking them to a delicious Mother’s Day brunch or enjoying an outdoor Mother’s Day activity with them in Allen, Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and The Colony. Take advantage of the great weather this weekend and appreciate your mothers!

Appreciate the Fine Arts with a Concert and Art Show

Friday, May 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Boardwalk at Granite Park is holding a concert by the band Majestic Soul from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday! There will also be an art walk displaying work by local artists, and food and drinks can be purchased at the many restaurants by the water. If you’d like to showcase your art at the event, you can apply through this link granitepark.com/event/artists-wanted-art-walk.

The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5880 TX-121, Plano

Celebrate Mother’s Day

Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thank the wonderful mothers in your life at Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen, where there will be a red carpet, photo booth, and a rose for each mother. There will be special menu packages and drink specials.

Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen | 216 W. Virginia St., McKinney

Support Local Artists

Available all weekend

Head over to the Allen Arts Festival to see different styles of art and enjoy the live music and children’s activities. For more details and the entertainment schedule, go to bit.ly/3nyGP0x.

Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

All You Can Eat Mother’s Day Buffet

Sunday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Show how grateful you are to mothers at this all you can eat brunch buffet with filet of beef carving stations and other brunch items. There will be live music! Email stacy@fseventservices.com to reserve a table.

Venue at Frisco Town Center | 8849 Carroll Circle, Frisco

Food Truck and Music Festival

Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Head over to the 9th Annual Frisco StrEATS Gourmet Food and Music Festival to get a taste of the best food trucks in the DFW metroplex, listen to live music, relax at craft beer and wine gardens, and more! There will be many children’s activities as well. Bring blankets, chairs, and anything else to enjoy your time outside!

Frisco Rail District Merchants | 4th St. and Main, Frisco

Mother’s Day Brunch

Sunday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Treat mothers with a delectable Mother’s Day brunch at Grandscape Texas! There will be a special menu to celebrate this special day. Call (469) 731-3790 to make a reservation.

Grandscape Texas | 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Kick Back at an Outdoor Concert

Saturday, May 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Head over to The Village Green at Watters Creek with a blanket or a lawn chair and watch a great performance for free. To see the full schedule, go to bit.ly/3x7ODLg.

970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.