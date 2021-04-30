Cinco de Mayo is one of the most important celebrations of Mexican heritage, because it commemorates the Battle of Puebla, in which outnumbered Mexican soldiers successfully beat back the French army. In the U.S., Cinco de Mayo is a day of parades and parties, with Mariachi bands, Mexican folk music, dancing, as well as Mexican and Mexican-American cuisine, Mexican-inspired cocktails, and more.

This year it lands on a Wednesday. Still, on May 5, there are plenty of DFW restaurants preparing to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style with deals on food and drinks, live music, and even a little liquid nitrogen. In other words, these are the six best restaurants in DFW for celebrating Cinco de Mayo this year.

On the Border

May 5

In order to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, On The Border has a variety of drink specials. Their Grande House ‘Rita will be just $5. But take note: for $1.50 more, guests can upgrade to a fruit-flavored margarita and for $1 more, they can add a Gold Tequila Meltdown.

Additionally, for a limited time, and on a first-come first-serve basis, they will offer a limited number of Grand Marnier commemorative Sidecars. Cinco de Mayo guests receive this exclusive Sidecar when they order a Grand Marnier meltdown, and they can take it home with them.

Various locations | ontheborder.com

Fish City Grill

May 5, all day

Fish City Grill loves a party. This month, they’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a series of specials on May 5. Their Cinco de Mayo menu includes specials like seafood enchiladas for only $10, and plus discounts on five margaritas, the watermelon margarita, gold margarita, prickly pear margarita, spicy silver margarita, and the perfect Patrón margarita.

Various locations | fishcitygrill.com

A tequila flight | by Cori Baker

Mexican Sugar

All day, May 5

One of Plano’s most original restaurants, Mexican Sugar has planned an experimental, mesmerizing margarita show for Cinco de Mayo. First, picture a liquid nitrogen margarita and tequila tasting stations. Next, add live music, and selfies printed directly onto your cocktails, $7 Classico Margaritas, and more.

7501 Lone Star Dr., Plano | mexicansugarcocina.com

Vidorra

May 5, all day

One of Addison’s most interesting restaurant destinations is throwing a Cinco de Mayo party with a live mariachi band and a series of $5 drink specials available only on Wednesday, May 5. In full five-dollar spirit, they’ve got $5 margaritas, $5 import beers, $5 Cazadores Blanco shots … and $30 large-format Cazadores.

5100 Beltline Rd. Ste. 410, Dallas | vidorrarestaurants.com/addison

Courtesy of Legacy West

Legacy Food Hall

May 1, 1:30 p.m.

Because Cinco de Mayo lands on a Wednesday, Legacy Food Hall is celebrating a little early. For their fourth annual Cinco de Mayo celebration, they’ve got specialty margaritas and Dos Equis from any of Legacy Food Hall’s bars. That’s not to mention the authentic Mexican street taco and elotes from Chilangos Tacos. But the star attraction for the day is a huge piñata courtesy of Living Young Wellness Spa. Live music performers include Squeezebox Bandits, traditional Mexican dances by Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Fusión Latina, and finally, Havana NRG.

Ticket link to Havana NRG performance: eventbrite.com/e/havana-nrg-at-legacy-hall-tickets-148828886205

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

May 5, all day

Finally, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with their Baja-inspired tacos, burritos, and margaritas, available for dine-in and take out. Their margaritas are available by the gallon. Additionally, true fans know not to sleep on their chips and queso party tray, perfect for a party. Just visit your neighborhood Fuzzy’s and get everything you need to host your perfect Cinco de Mayo dinner.

Various locations | fuzzystacoshop.com