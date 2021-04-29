Kick back this weekend with an outdoor concert, a wine walk, or a Kentucky Derby or Cinco de Mayo celebration! There’s something for everyone this weekend, so get out and enjoy spring while it lasts.

Allen Food and Wine Walk

Saturday, May 1 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Come taste a variety of delicious wines and listen to local musicians at the Village at Allen. There will be artisans to shop from as well as culinary and mixology demonstrations. Visit eventbrite.com/e/allen-food-wine-walk to buy a very limited $30 ticket.

The Village at Allen | 190 E. Stacy Rd., Allen

Charity Derby Day

Sunday, May 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bosses Brunch is holding its Fifth Annual Derby Days in Dallas as a lupus charity event. Co-hosted by author and influencer Titia Owens and the radio personality J-Kruz, philanthropists will be celebrated in “Kentucky Derby Style”. There will be several special guests, live horse races, and more in this event to fight lupus. To purchase a ticket, go to eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-bosses-brunch-for-lupus.

Lone Star Park, Dash for Cash Event Room | 1000 Lone Star Pkwy., Grand Prairie

Outdoor Concert

Saturday, May 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Head over to The Village Green at Watters Creek with a blanket or a lawn chair and watch a great performance for free.

970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Derby Day Wine and Whiskey Walk

Saturday, May 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Savor a wide range of hand selected wines and whiskeys before heading to the Derby. Tickets are very limited, so go to facebook.com/events/ ASAP to buy one. Be sure to dress in your best Derby attire with hats and bowties!

Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

Asian Art Exhibition

Available every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Plano Courtyard Theater will have an exhibit with work by local Asian artists in the month of May. If you’d like to attend the event online, you can do so at artexhibition.asianamericanheritage.org.

Plano Courtyard Theater | 1509 H. Ave., Plano

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Available all weekend

Start your Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Legacy Hall this weekend! Enjoy day-long live entertainment while sipping specialty margaritas and snacking on flavorful tacos. Get a free ticket at eventbrite.com/e/cinco-de-mayo-weekend-at-legacy-hall.

Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.