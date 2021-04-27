In the clearwater cradle of the Paluxy River, you’ll find Glen Rose, Texas. The small town’s claim to fame is its natural parks, historic downtown, swimming holes only the locals know, and most importantly, dinosaur tracks. It’s also where the owners of Skybox Cabins, Yvan and Kristin, chose to build their personal paradise—because life is too short to defer dreams.

Skybox Cabins is a modern vacation haven camouflaged with rustic trappings, a selection of small, individual treehouse cabins sitting on 50 acres of premier Texas Hill Country. The little resort was meant to be just one cabin, built out of cedar from their own property, nothing more than a country refuge for a family to unwind on the weekends, surrounded by birdsong and Texas sky. Today, the family cares for four cabins, a glamping ground, and a creekside campground.

The property is quiet, trading in city lights for natural-growing live oaks and cedars, and a creek—when there’s rain. Three horses, two cows, a couple of dogs, and a cat freely explore the property, and might drop by for a visit.

The Hive | Courtesy of Skybox Cabins

Their original cabin is The Birdhouse, built in 2017, and accessible by a second floor bridge. Next came the La Tour, inspired by 17th century French Pigeonniers, and then the Nest, a treehouse/bungalow with a cedar observatory. But their newest cabin is a classic A-frame treehouse called The Hive, which sleeps two. The huge porch hugs the tree trunks, and a hammock cut into the floor invites perfect summer stargazing.

While staying at Skybox Cabins, most tourists go into Glen Rose to eat. They visit places like Shoo Fly Soda Fountain, an ice cream shop where time has stopped, or Riverhouse Grill, for their spectacular Sunday brunch. For recreation, Dinosaur Valley State Park is less than a mile away; visitors gather there to swim and marvel at dinosaur tracks in the riverbed that are preserved to this day. But some of the best hours are spent simply wandering along the river, or treasure hunting in Glen Rose’s antique shops, before retreating for a glass of wine on a cedar balcony close to the stars.

Originally published as part of the May/June 2021 Weekend Getaways Issue. To all those who crave starlight, beaches, and summer breezes: Texas highways are calling you. From rugged stone canyons or sunswept beaches, to the kind comfort of hill country, these six Texas destinations are ready to welcome weary travelers. If you’re feeling cooped up this year, it’s time to run free.