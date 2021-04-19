Early voting for the May 1, 2021, election starts on Monday, April 19. And with multiple offices up for grabs across Collin County, it’s important to exercise your right to vote. Plus, May 1 falls on a Saturday, and I’m sure most people would rather get their voting done on basically any other day.

The hours and days for early voting are April 19-24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 26-27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Collin County’s website.

If you’re a Collin County resident, here are some early voting locations in Plano, Frisco, McKinney and Allen to help you get started on where to go.

Plano

Carpenter Park Recreation Center 6701 Coit Road at the south end of the hallway



Collin College — Plano Campus 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway at D Square



Davis Library 7501 B Independence Parkway in the program room



Haggard Library 2501 Coit Road in the large program room



Harrington Library 1501 18th Street in the Thelma Rice Sproles Program Room



Parr Library 6200 Windhaven Parkway in the program room



Plano ISD Administration Center 2700 W. 15th Street in the lobby



Frisco

Collin College — Frisco Campus 9700 Wade Boulevard in Building J, Room 113



Frisco Fire Station #8 14700 Rolater Road in the training room



Hunt Middle School 4900 Legendary Drive in the auxiliary gymnasium



Maus Middle School 12175 Coit Road in the auxiliary gymnasium



Allen

Allen ISD Service Center 1451 N. Watters Road in the lobby



Allen Municipal Courts Facility 301 Century Parkway in the community room



McKinney

Collin County Elections 2010 Redbud Boulevard, Suite 102 in the voting room



Bennett Elementary School 7760 Coronado Drive in Room B105



Cockrill Middle School 1351 N. Hardin Boulevard in the library (Room A120)



Collin College Higher Education Center 3452 Spur 399 in the atrium



Collin College — McKinney Campus 2200 W. University Drive in C Hallway, Atrium 3



Dowell Middle School 301 S. Ridge Road in the library (Room D100)



Evans Middle School 6998 W. Eldorado Parkway in the library (Room A114)



Faubion Middle School 2000 Rollins Street in the practice gym (Room C104)



John and Judy Gay Library 6861 W. Eldorado Parkway in the meeting room



McKinney Boyd High School 600 Lake Forest Drive in the library (Room A100)



McKinney Fire Station #10 1150 Olympic Crossing in the community room



McKinney Fire Station #5 6600 Virginia Parkway in the community room



McKinney Fire Station #7 861 S. Independence Parkway in the community room



McKinney High School 1400 E. Wilson Creek Parkway in the PAC lobby



McKinney North High School 2550 Wilmeth Road in the auditorium lobby



New Hope Town Hall 121 Rockcrest Road in the council chambers



Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library 101 E. Hunt Street in the Dulaney room



Scott Johnson Middle School 3400 Community Boulevard in the library (Room A112)

