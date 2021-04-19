Early voting for the May 1, 2021, election starts on Monday, April 19. And with multiple offices up for grabs across Collin County, it’s important to exercise your right to vote. Plus, May 1 falls on a Saturday, and I’m sure most people would rather get their voting done on basically any other day.
The hours and days for early voting are April 19-24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 26-27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Collin County’s website.
If you’re a Collin County resident, here are some early voting locations in Plano, Frisco, McKinney and Allen to help you get started on where to go.
Plano
- Carpenter Park Recreation Center
- 6701 Coit Road at the south end of the hallway
- Collin College — Plano Campus
- 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway at D Square
- Davis Library
- 7501 B Independence Parkway in the program room
- Haggard Library
- 2501 Coit Road in the large program room
- Harrington Library
- 1501 18th Street in the Thelma Rice Sproles Program Room
- Parr Library
- 6200 Windhaven Parkway in the program room
- Plano ISD Administration Center
- 2700 W. 15th Street in the lobby
Frisco
- Collin College — Frisco Campus
- 9700 Wade Boulevard in Building J, Room 113
- Frisco Fire Station #8
- 14700 Rolater Road in the training room
- Hunt Middle School
- 4900 Legendary Drive in the auxiliary gymnasium
- Maus Middle School
- 12175 Coit Road in the auxiliary gymnasium
Allen
- Allen ISD Service Center
- 1451 N. Watters Road in the lobby
- Allen Municipal Courts Facility
- 301 Century Parkway in the community room
McKinney
- Collin County Elections
- 2010 Redbud Boulevard, Suite 102 in the voting room
- Bennett Elementary School
- 7760 Coronado Drive in Room B105
- Cockrill Middle School
- 1351 N. Hardin Boulevard in the library (Room A120)
- Collin College Higher Education Center
- 3452 Spur 399 in the atrium
- Collin College — McKinney Campus
- 2200 W. University Drive in C Hallway, Atrium 3
- Dowell Middle School
- 301 S. Ridge Road in the library (Room D100)
- Evans Middle School
- 6998 W. Eldorado Parkway in the library (Room A114)
- Faubion Middle School
- 2000 Rollins Street in the practice gym (Room C104)
- John and Judy Gay Library
- 6861 W. Eldorado Parkway in the meeting room
- McKinney Boyd High School
- 600 Lake Forest Drive in the library (Room A100)
- McKinney Fire Station #10
- 1150 Olympic Crossing in the community room
- McKinney Fire Station #5
- 6600 Virginia Parkway in the community room
- McKinney Fire Station #7
- 861 S. Independence Parkway in the community room
- McKinney High School
- 1400 E. Wilson Creek Parkway in the PAC lobby
- McKinney North High School
- 2550 Wilmeth Road in the auditorium lobby
- New Hope Town Hall
- 121 Rockcrest Road in the council chambers
- Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library
- 101 E. Hunt Street in the Dulaney room
- Scott Johnson Middle School
- 3400 Community Boulevard in the library (Room A112)
- Slaughter Elementary School
- 2706 Wolford Street in Room L109