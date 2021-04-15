Take advantage of the beautiful spring weather this weekend and get involved in festivals, patio nights, and more outdoor activities! There are plenty of activities for the whole family, as well as adults-only gatherings. Get in touch with your artistic side as there are a few artistic events too.

Music & Arts Festival

From 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 18

Come out and enjoy this music and arts festival filled with tons of fun activities! Attend concerts, see visual artists’ work, look at the display of classic cars, taste great food, and much more. For more information, visit planoartsfestival.com. To purchase a $10 ticket, go to facebook.com/events.

Myers Park & Event Center | 7117 County Rd. 166, McKinney

Adults-Only Waterpark Night

Saturday, April 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Adults (21+) come relax at The Cove’s grown-ups night! Cruise along the lazy river, go on the slides, and play some corn hole afterwards. Purchase food, alcoholics beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages at The Snack Shack. Members are free to enter, and non-members can register and pay for a $15 ticket at active.com/little-elm-tx. If your kids need something to do, drop them off for $15 per child at The Rec at the Lakefront.

The Cove at the Lakefront | 417 Lakefront Dr., Little Elm

Shutterstock.com

Chow Down at a Smoke Out

Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Join the Grail at their BBQ event of the season, the firing up of the smoker! Enjoy hot dogs, beer can chicken, and pork ribs on their new patio.

Holy Grail Pub | 8240 Preston Rd. #150, Plano

Art Class for the Whole Family

Available all weekend

Gather your family and head over to Painting with a Twist Frisco and participate in a family art class. For more info and tickets, visit paintingwithatwist.com/studio/frisco.

Painting with a Twist | 4112 Legacy Dr., Frisco

Celebrate Spring at the ColorPalooza Festival

Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spend the day participating in art activities at ColorPalooza and browsing vendor booths. There will be sidewalk chalk drawing, a tie-dye station, eco-friendly tips, live music, and more! To view the full, detailed schedule, go to lewisvillecolorpalooza.com. To learn about the chalk art scholarship contest and amateur chalk art, visit chalkthisway.org.

Wayne Ferguson Plaza | 150 W. Churst St., Lewisville

ArtCentre’s Plano ISD Students’ Art Exhibition

Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ArtCentre of Plano is featuring artwork made by Plano ISD seniors who are in the AP Art Program! One of its most popular exhibitions, the students’ fantastic work in many mediums can be viewed to see their artistic skill and hard work. For more information, go to artcentreofplano.org. Go support!

ArtCentre of Plano | 902 E. 16th St., Plano

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!