In Plano ISD Advanced Placement Studio Program, local students and aspiring artists study AP Drawing, AP Two-Dimensional Design, and AP Three-Dimensional Design. Out of that class comes a wide variety of work, from photography and painting, to ceramics and steel sculpture. After months of work, those students are now displaying their work throughout April at the ArtCenter of Plano.

“This exhibition is one of the more advanced collections of student work, and I am blown away by the quality,” said Suzy Jones, executive director of ArtCentre of Plano. “Many of these students are working from home, have more time to invest in the works, and they are outstanding.”

The exhibition opened on April 2 and is open until April 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Composed of student work in the advanced art program, it is on display at the arts centre — 902 E. 16th St. in Plano.

Essentially, the exhibition shows off the student’s artistic growth throughout their time in the art program. For those who want to see the art exhibit, wearing a mask is required, and you must maintain social distancing. Jones said the Plano Art Association is jurying the exhibition this week, and will host an online awards presentation for “the best of the best works” at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

Kat Reis, Plano East Senior High School. | Courtesy of the ArtCentre of Plano.

In conjunction with the student exhibit, The ArtCentre of Plano is also hosting a virtual “Lunch & Learn” with Plano ISD art instructors and students. It will take place via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

Discussions at the “Lunch & Learn” event focus on the importance of art education, Jones said. Research reveals that art improves other areas of education like writing, science and math. Jones said that they will also discuss how students feel that art has been beneficial to their education.

Further, the virtual format allows students from all three senior high schools — Plano Senior High School, Plano West High School, and Plano East High School — to participate, including ones who are learning in-person or studying at home.

“The Plano ISD program is among the most highly regarded in the nation,” Colin McGrane, PISD exhibition coordinator, Plano East Senior High School visual arts team lead and district secondary arts team lead, said in the release. “Student portfolios which score well at the College Board’s review often rival those of college upper-level students.

“The district’s fine arts focus is on student voice and critical thinking skills,” McGrane added. “PISD student artists are expected to create work from their perspective and be willing to experiment to push themselves to adapt and persevere.”

To register for Lunch & Learn click here, and you will get a Zoom link via email on Wednesday.