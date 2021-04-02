We are finally past the apocalyptic winter storm and heading toward warmer weather. And what better to supplement warm weather than an outdoor patio and a frozen margarita? Plus, since the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, the safest way to dine is outside.

So, if you’re looking for an outdoor patio to complement the springtime weather, here are five of the best patio restaurants in Plano.

Chips Old Fashioned Hamburgers

Is there a sadness a hamburger can’t cure? We don’t think so. Like every restaurant on The Boardwalk at Granite Park, a patio is in Chip’s DNA. It’s central to their purpose and atmosphere. Not only does this mean you can relax outside while you wait for your food, but you never have to step inside.

Chips Old Fashioned Hamburgers is located right next to a little play area for kids, and parents lounge on lawn chairs by the water, and dream of cooler weather. Plus, at Happy Hour, there are deals on wine, beer, buckets of beer, and appetizers like fried pickles and wings.

“Great service all around, from the person who takes your order to the ones who bus the tables,” Shuvonne Pennell wrote on Google Reviews. “…Also the Granite Park location is very scenic and kid friendly.”

5872 TX-121 #105, Plano | chips-hamburgers.com | 214.297.2323

Hub Streat

Hub Streat in downtown Plano has everything you could ever ask for in a patio. And by that, I mean it offers food and drink specials from 4-7 p.m. and drink specials from 9-11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. So any day you go over the three-day period, you can treat yourself to cheap drinks and food.

And Hub Streat also offers a lot more — live music, rooftop cocktails, craft beer, pool tables, food trucks and arcade games. The outdoor area and patio is also dog friendly, which means it scores bonus points for any dog lover.

“Though I’ve never been to the spot previously, Hub Streat beat my expectations for casual dining in Plano,” Nick Smith wrote in a Google Review. “The scenery is very relaxed, a great spot for a first date or a night out with friends. Definitely check them out.”

1212 14th St., Plano | hub.st | 469.969.6423

The patio at Katy Trail | By Cori Baker

Katy Trail Ice House Outpost

Colored picnic chairs and benches sit underneath colored lights at Katy Trail Ice House Outpost’s outdoor patio. Basically, Katy Trail Ice House Outpost’s patio screams summertime and everything associated with it.

According to the restaurant’s website, they humbly brag that they have the best margarita in Dallas. And to complement their amazing margaritas, they have happy hour Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m. Dogs are welcome on the patio.

The restaurant draws followers with its amazing appetizers, called “bites,” and giant outdoor patio. Louis Scaglione wrote in a Google Review that Katy Trail Ice House Outpost is so good they “make sure to stop by this bar every time I’m in the Dallas area.”

4700 W. Park Blvd., Plano | katyoutpost.com | 972.599.9000

Urban Crust

Urban Crust takes the idea of having an outdoor patio and turns it upside down — literally. The restaurant sports a 32-degrees rooftop ice bar and patio. So, if you’re interested in getting a rooftop view of downtown Plano, having sample draft beers poured at 32 degrees and liquor at -5 degrees, this is definitely a great place for you.

The patio also hosts live acoustic music every Thursday and a DJ on Friday and Saturday.

And with its wood-fired pizza oven, Urban Crust has created an extensive pizza menu with classic and creative options.

“The aesthetics had me convinced I was in for a treat before I even got inside,” CTransport52 wrote in a Google Review. “My belief was correct, this place is awesome. Everything a great restaurant needs to have.”

1006 E. 15th St., Plano | urbancrust.com | 972.509.1400

Tommy Bahama | By Cori Baker

Tommy Bahama

If you’ve just bought a new Hawaiian shirt, and you’re looking for a place to wear it, then Tommy Bahama has the place for you. Of course, every restaurant along Legacy West in Plano has a stellar patio; it’s one of the key draws to dining on the street.

But Tommy Bahama, right next to the Legacy West fountain, is emblematic of the atmosphere the development wants to have. Order a cauliflower steak or a slice of coconut cream pie, lean back in your chair, and you may as well be on a breezy beach rather than an outdoor patio. Overhead, fans spin, keeping everything cool, and the patio roof can close at the slightest hint of rain.

“The live music, bar, and outdoor ambience is really fun,” Jodi Pena wrote on Google Reviews. “It’s like you’re not even in Plano.”

7501 Windrose Ave., Plano | tommybahama.com | 214.501.3600

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Good news — here’s another dog-friendly outdoor patio! Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar in Plano seems to pretty much be known, at least from Google Reviews, as a dog (and human) haven. Lazy Dog even has a menu specifically for dogs.

“Lazy dog is our go to restaurant when we want to spoil our corgi,” Sonne Ferraren wrote in a Google Review. “And she seems to love their food.”

And for all of you beer lovers out there, Lazy Dog also has a Beer Club to supplement chilling with your dog on their outdoor patio. Members get eight quarterly beers and a glass, monthly beer samples, priority seating and many other benefits.

8401 Preston Rd., Plano | lazydogrestaurants.com | 469.609.1570

The Fillmore Pub's patio in Plano.



The Fillmore Pub

Located in the heart of downtown Plano, The Fillmore Pub has craft beer, homemade food and “one of the best whiskey selections around,” according to the British-style pub’s website.

Because of its location, the outdoor patio gives you a lovely view of downtown Plano. And, seriously, if you’re looking for craft beer, they’ve got a lot of options for you — click here to look at the beer menu if you don’t believe me.

The Fillmore Pub is well-loved by those who have visited previously. Google reviewer Hanah Stone even wrote that going to Fillmore Pub was the “absolute best experience of my life.” If that doesn’t convince you, I don’t know what will.

1004 E. 15th St., Plano | thefillmorepub.com | 972.423.2400